Tri-Town is one win away from a third straight Tri-State title

TORRINGTON, August 11, 2023 – Pitcher Miles Scribner scattered seven hits and struck out seven to help the Tri-Town Trojans beat the Bethlehem Plowboys Friday night, 5-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 Tri-State League championship series at Fuessenich Park.

The Trojans (23-2) hope to win on Saturday and become the first team in 28 years to win three consecutive league championships. Tri-Town and Bethlehem (20-5) will meet at 2 p.m. at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. A third game, if necessary, will be Sunday at Municipal Stadium at noon.

The last team to win three straight league titles was the Torrington Rebels, who won four straight championships from 1992 through 1995.

Tri-Town manager Danny McCarty said his team isn’t feeling the pressure.

“All of these guys have been here before,” he said. “We want it and we’re (here) in it (finals). These guys really want it that bad. They don’t feel the pressure but we need to get our bats going. To sleep for six innings after a good first inning isn’t a good thing.”

Tri-Town took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Willy Yahn led off the inning by reaching on an error and scored on Mike Fabiaschi’s RBI triple. Fabiaschi scored on Coleby Bunnell’s sacrifice fly to left field.

The Trojans made it 3-0 in the third inning. Fabiaschi led off with a single and moved to second base on a walk. He scored on a fielder’s choice.

Bethlehem cut the lead to two runs in the sixth inning. Greg Campbell had a one-out single and moved to third base on Matt Mancini’s double. Campbell scored on a RBI single from Rick Descouteaux to trim the lead to 3-1.

The Plowboys threatened in the eighth inning. Bethlehem loaded the bases thanks to singles from Brice Waldron and George Bidkha and Jon Wilson getting hit by a pitch. But Scribner got Joe Rupe to fly out to right field to end the threat.

Tri-Town responded in the bottom of the eighth. Yahn reached on a single and promptly stole second and third base. Austin Patenaude walked to put two men on base. Yahn was thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice that allowed Fabiaschi to reach base.

With two outs, Evan Scribner ripped a hard line drive up the middle that bounced off the mound and past second base into center field for a two-run single and a 5-1 lead.

After Miles Scribner gave up a leadoff single in the ninth inning, reliever Connor Gannon came in and struck out two to secure the win for Tri-Town.

Tri-Town is seeking their fifth league championship while the Plowboys are looking for their first Tri-State title since 2010. Tri-Town swept the Plowboys in last year’s finals, 2-0.

Tri-Town 5, Bethlehem 1

At Torrington

Bethlehem (20-5) 000 100 000 — 1-7-3

Tri-Town (23-2) 201 001 02x — 5-7-0

Ty Boisvert, Gabe Russo (8), Kyle Banche (8) and Chaz Belise; Miles Scribner, Connor Gannon (9) and Joe Grantmeyer; WP: Scribner; LP: Boisvert; 2B: Matt Mancini (B); 3B: Matt Fabiaschi (TT)