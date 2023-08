Weekly scoreboard: August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Tuesday, August 29

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

BOYS GOLF

Farmington at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North Carolina State at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Southington, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

FOOTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 6 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Montville, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Somers/Rockville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

FOOTBALL

Farmington at Bristol Eastern, 6:30 p.m.

Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Hall, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

BOYS SOCCER

Avon vs. Brien McMahon-Norwalk at Farmington Sports Arena, 10 a.m.

Middletown at Canton, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Avon at CIAC early-season tournament at Connecticut Sports Center

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton at Stratton Brook Invitational (Simsbury), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Georgia State, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022