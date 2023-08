Weekly scoreboard, August 7-27, 2023

Sunday, August 13

RUNNING

PRO BASEBALL

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Tri-Town 9, Bethlehem 0, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1

Ray Zacchara Memorial Road Race

At Avon

Overall results: Jack O’Donnell, Avon, 19:54.06 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Elijah Espinal, Hamden 20:05, 3. Emma Bradley, Florham Park, FL 20:34, 4. Kristin Ross, Merrimack, NH 22:23, 5. Viet Tran, Avon, 22:41, 6. Alexandra Salinsky, Coventry, 23:43, 7. Stephen Savino, Avon, 23:46, 8. Kathryn Hassig, Avon, 24:44, 9. Mason Ross, Merrimack NH 25:02, 10. Sean Fallon, Simsbury, 25:10

Top 10 women: Emma Bradley (third overall) 20:34, new course record. Old Mark set by Mareen Ek, Avon, 21:53 in 2020. 2. Kristin Ross (4th overall), Merrimack NH 22:23, 3. Alexandra Salinsky (6) Coventry, 23:43, 4. Kathryn Hassig (8) Avon, 24:44, 5. Jessica Dennis (11), Ellington 25:12, 6. Laila Goodman (12), Old Lyme, 25:40, 7. Jillian Wilczek (17), Colchester, 26:34, 8. Bonnie Loveland (18) 26:35, 9. Maeve Balavender (25), Canton, 27:35, 10. Lauren Devore (26), Stratford, 28:34

66 runners finished the race

Full race results

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town 9, Bethlehem 0

At Waterbury

Bethlehem (21-6) 000 000 000 — 0-5-3

Tri-Town (24-3) 001 302 30x — 9-11-0

George Bilenza, Ty Boisvert (4), Matt Sibilia (7) and Chase Belile; Connor Gannon, David Donahue (9) and Joel Grantmeyer; WP: Gannon; LP: Bilenza; 2B: Mike Fabiaschia (TT), Austin Patenaude (TT), Evan Scribner (TT)

Saturday, August 12

PRO BASKETBALL

PRO BASEBALL

PRO SOCCER

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Game 2: Bethlehem 5, Tri-Town 4

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas 91, Connecticut 81

At Dallas

Connecticut (81) Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Bonner 1-7 1-2 3, Thomas 12-22 2-3 26, Hayes 8-15 0-1 15, Hiedeman 6-13 2-2 15, Nelson Ododa 1-2 0-2 2, Carrington 3-8 2-4 11, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-73 7-14 81

Dallas (91) Sabally 8-16, 9-9 28, Howard 4-9 0-0 9, McCowan 4-5 0-1 8, Ogunbowale 7-18 9-10 23, Dangerfield 6-12 2-2 16, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 1-1 1, Brown 1-1 4-4 6, Siegrist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 25-27 91

Connecticut (21-9) 23 20 21 17 — 81

Dallas (16-14) 25 27 21 18 — 91

Three-point goals: Connecticut 8-18 (Carrington 3-3, Hayes 3-6, Allen 1-3, Hiedeman 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Bonner 0-2); Dallas 6-15 (Sabally 3-6, Dangerfield 2-23, Howard 1-3, Ogunbowale 0-3)

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem 5, Tri-Town 4

At Waterbury

Bethlehem (21-5) 100 200 020 — 5-11-1

Tri-Town (23-3) 000 000 013 — 4-8-0

Keegan Daigle, Kyle Blanche (9) and Chase Belise; Bobby Chatfield and Joe Grantmeyer; WP: Daigle; LP: Chatfield; Save: Blanche; 2B: Joe Rupe (B), Evan Scribner (TT), Mike Fabiaschi (TT)

Friday, August 11

PRO BASEBALL

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Tri-Town 5, Bethlehem 1, Tri-Town leads series, 1-0

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town 5, Bethlehem 1

At Torrington

Bethlehem (20-5) 000 100 000 — 1-7-3

Tri-Town (23-2) 201 001 02x — 5-7-0

Ty Boisvert, Gabe Russo (8), Kyle Banche (8) and Chaz Belise; Miles Scribner, Connor Gannon (9) and Joe Grantmeyer; WP: Scribner; LP: Boisvert; 2B: Matt Mancini (B); 3B: Matt Fabiaschi (TT)

Thursday, August 10

PRO BASKETBALL

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 7, Portland 4

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

At Phoenix

Connecticut (84) Allen 9-12 3-5 24, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 8-19 4-5 20, Hayes 5-9 3-6 15 Hiedeman 0-8 1-2 1, Nelson-Ododa 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 2-6 3-3 7, Carrington 2-6 2-2 8, Hatar 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-71 17-25 84

Phoenix (90) Cunningham 3-6 0-0 9, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Griner9-18 3-3 21, Taurasi 5-10 2-3 16, Jefferson 6-9 4-4 17, Sutton 1-2 0-0 2, Onyenwere 1-2 0-3 5, Gustafson 2-3 5-5 10, Henderson 1-2 2-2 4, Sissko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-21 90

Connecticut (21-8) 24 24 12 24 — 84

Phoenix (9-20) 45 7 17 20 — 90

Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-13 (Allen 3-4, Hayes 2-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Harris 0-1, Carrington 2-2), Phoenix 9-18 (Cunningham 3-5, Taurasi 4-9, Jefferson 1-3, Gustafson 1-1)

Wednesday, August 9

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Portland 3 (10)

Tuesday, August 8

PRO BASKETBALL

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 8, Portland 1 (10)

Connecticut 81, Seattle 69

At Seattle

Connecticut (81) Allen 5-7 1-2 13, Bonner 8-15, 1-1 21, Thomas 6-14 4-4 16, Hayes 307 3-3 10, Hiedeman 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-9 0-0 4, Carrington 4-11 11-1 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 0-0 4, Hatar 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 10-11 81

Seattle (69) Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Magbegor 4-8 1-1 10, Mendjuadeau 4-6 0-1 8, Loyd 5-18 1-1 11, Whitcomb 4-10 1-2 11, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Nurse 0-6 0-0 0, Horston 3-6 204 9, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Melbourne 3-3 0-0 6, Turner 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 29-70 6-10 69

Connecticut (21-7) 21 29 18 13 — 81

Seattle (7-21) 20 14 16 19 — 69

Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-15 (Bonner 4-6, Allen 2-3, Hayes 1-3, Hiedeman 0-1, Harris 0-1, Carrington 0-1); Seattle 5-24 (Whitcomb 2-8, Williams 1-1, Magbegor 1-2, Horston 1-2, Nurse 0-1, Holesm 0-2, Loyd 0-8)

Upcoming events

Tuesday, August 15

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, August 17

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, August 18

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament

Game 1: Tri-State League vs. Connecticut Twilight League, 7 p.m., Fuessenich Park (Torrington)

Game 2: West Haven Twilight League vs. Greater Hartford Twilight League, 6:30 p.m., Ceppa Field (Meriden)

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament at Fuessenich Park, Torrington (10, 12:15, 2:30 p.m.)

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Miami at Hartford 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament

Championship game:Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m. at Muzzy Field, Bristol

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 1 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Wednesday, August 23

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Thursday, August 24

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Friday, August 25

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Saturday, August 26

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Sunday, August 27

RUNNING

Lobster Loop Road Race, Canton Green, 8:30 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset