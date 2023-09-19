Again, Greenwich remains No. 1 in both top 10 polls

Greenwich remains No. 1 in the two top 10 football polls in the state as conducted by state sportswriters and broadcasters and by state coaches. The Cardinals received 23 of 26 first place votes in GameTimeCT’s sportswriters poll and 12 of 13 first place votes in the Hartford Courant’s coaches poll.

There are several key games between this week thanks to matchups arranged by the Connecticut High School Football Alliance. No. 3 Maloney hosts No. 1 Greenwich on Friday night in Meriden while No. 10 Windsor travels to No. 11 New Canaan. No. 2 Southington will host No. 14 Staples on Friday night with No. 6 Masuk traveling to No. 15 Bloomfield.

For the local teams, Stratford visits Farmington (0-1) on Friday night with Stamford coming to Simsbury (0-2) to face the Trojans for the first time on the gridiron. Granby/Canton (1-0) travels to Ellington for a big Pequot Conference clash.

On Saturday, Avon (1-0) travels to East Lyme to face the Vikings for the first time in football at 6:30 p.m. and Lewis Mills (0-2) hosts Notre Dame-Fairfield at noon in Burlington.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 2, Sept. 18, 2023

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (23) 2-0 772 1 LL 2. Southington (1) 2-0 662 2 LL 3. Maloney 2-0 635 3 L 4. West Haven 2-0 584 5 LL 5. Cheshire 2-0 572 9 MM 6. Ansonia (1) 2-0 381 7 S 7. Newtown 2-0 378 10 L 8. Shelton 1-1 347 4 L 9. Masuk 2-0 332 nr MM 10. Windsor (1) 1-0 331 nr L Others receiving votes: New Canaan (1-1) 329; Hamden (2-0) 263; Darien (2-0) 165; Staples (1-1) 112; Bloomfield (2-0) 94; Hand (1-1) 90; Fairfield Prep (0-2) 82; Naugatuck (2-0) 77; Barlow (2-0) 64; North Haven (1-1) 62; St. Joseph (1-1) 62; Xavier (2-0) 56; Trumbull (1-1) 48; Cromwell/Portland (2-0) 46; Bunnell (2-0) 27; Notre Dame-West Haven (1-1) 27; Wilton (2-0) 17; Guilford (2-0) 8; Fitch (2-0) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 2, Sept. 18, 2023