Avon boys race to second place finish at Stratton Brook Invitational

SIMSBURY, Sept. 9, 2023 – Avon’s William Lancaster finished second to help the Falcons boys cross country team finish second in the Large Division at the Stratton Brook Invitational Saturday.

Lancaster was one of five Falcons to finish in the top 20 as Avon finished behind NFA, 41-54 in the Large Division race. Lancaster finished the 3.1 mile race in 17:40 behind course record holder Luke Davis of Simsbury, who won the race in 17:03.

Avon’s Braham Bulow finished seventh for the Falcons in 18:20 with Willian Nusom finishing 13th in 18:47.Ethan Sloat (15) and John Pierangeli (17) each finished in the top 20. NFA had four runners among the top eight to win the race.

Avon’s Chris Campbell and Harshmit Verman each ran personal bests on the course.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday, Sept. 19 when the Falcons host Simsbury and Conard in a home meet at Fisher Meadows.

The Avon girls didn’t run at Stratton Brook and will compete at the Highlander Invitational in Portland on Tuesday.

Canton finished 12th in the Small Division boys race led by George Redford with a time of 21:38. Morgan Babbitt was the long girl from Canton competing.

Stratton Brook Invitational

At Simsbury

Large Division

GIRLS

Team results – Windsor 47, South Windsor 61, Simsbury 76, Foran 77, Bristol Central 120, NFA 121, Bristol Eastern 174

Top 10 finishers – Karina Chan (NFA) 22:00 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Alyssa Ella Drenga, South Windsor 22:10, 3. Hannah Donzella, Windsor 22:19, 4. Adrianna Gonzalez, Foran 22:28, 5. Gracelyn Lacoss, Windsor 22:31, 6. Grace Smith, South Windsor 23:09, 8. Olivia Dyki, Foran, 23:17, 9. Chiara Papa, South Windsor 23:17, 10. Evelyn Schwartz, Windsor 24:02

BOYS

Team results – NFA 41, Avon 54, Simsbury 82, Xavier 84, South Windsor 157, Bristol Eastern 165, Windsor 175, Bristol Central 179, Foran 190

Top 10 finishers – Luke Davis, Simsbury 17:03 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. William Lancaster, Avon 17:40, 3. Sawyer Barile, NFA 17:46, 4. Patrick Wininger, Bristol Central 17:55, 5. Patrick Croughwell, NFA 18:03, 6. Jesse Croteau NFA 18:07, 7. Brahm Bulow, Avon 18:20, 8. Robinson Meuse, NFA 18:26, 9. Joseph Meade, Foran, 18:33, 10. Caleb Davis, Simsbury 18:39

Other Avon runners: 13. William Nusom 18:47, 15. Ethan Sloat 19:03, 17. John Pierangeli 19:26, 23. Chris Campbell 19:48, 45. Harshmit Verman 21:31

Small Division

GIRLS

Top 5 teams: Somers 41, Mercy 49, Lyman Memorial 104, Suffield 124, Hand 124

Top 5 runners: Stephanie Burzynski, Somers 20:18, 2. Sarah Roberts, Mercy 20:20, 3. Annecy Vlieks, Hand, 20:41, 4. Hazel Delucia, Lyman Memorial, 21:41, 5. Lillian Khoui, Watertown 21:59

Canton runner: 43. Morgan Babbitt 27:59

BOYS

Top 5 teams: Suffield 44, RHAM 100, Cromwell 106, Litchfield 126, Bolton 140

Other teams: 12. Canton

Top 5 runners: Kyle McCarron, Housatonic, 17:19, 2. Ben Schildgen, Litchfield 18:00, 3. Shepard Livingston, Bolton 18:01, 4. Dylan Bathrick, Cromwell 18:08, 5. Nathan Peskin, Suffield 18:34

Canton runners: 34. George Redford 21:38, 37. Ethan Lindquist, 21:46; 57. Zachary Redford, 23:19; 69. William Ryan, 24:21; 73. Garrett Dolin 26:07

2023 Stratton Brook Invitational results