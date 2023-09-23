Avon boys win third championship trophy at Winding Trails Invitational

Avon’s Will Lancaster won the Medium Division race by more than 30 seconds to help the Avon High boys cross country win a championship trophy at the 11th annual Winding Trails Invitational in Farmington on Saturday.

The Falcons had five runners among the top 12 finishers to win the Medium Division title over Lewis Mills, 32-54. It was the third championship win for Avon at the Winding Trails Invitational. Avon won the Medium Division in 2021 and the Large Division in 2014.

Lancaster won the race in 16:35 for 3.1 miles with Lewis Mills’ Zachary Barth coming in second at 17:07. Avon’s Brahm Bulow (fifth, 17:18), Will Nusom (eighth, 17:40), Andrew Kessler (tenth, 17:51) and Chris Campbell (12th, 17:52) all ran personal bests in the race.

The Avon High girls cross country team finished second in the Medium Division, earning their invitational trophy this month. The Falcons were first at the Blue Devil Invitational in Middletown and the Highlander Invitational in Portland earlier this month.

Windsor put four runners in the top 12 to outlast Avon, 51-67. The Falcons were led by freshman Abby Van Noof, who finished second with a personal best time of 20:15. Ying Ying Cheng was seventh with a time of 21:06.

Katelyn Westerberg (13), Miriae Ek (15) and Suhaana Jadia (38) rounded out the top five finishers for Avon. Ek had a personal best time of 21:48.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Winding Trails Invitational

At Farmington

Medium Schools

Team results – Avon 32, Lewis Mills 54, Hand 85, Ellington 100, Windsor 112, Masuk 145, Lyman Hall 175, Berlin 208

Top individuals – William Lancaster, Avon 16:35 for 3.1 miles at Winding Trails, 2. Zachary Barth, Lewis Mills 17:07, 3. Tyler Deme, Sheehan, 17:08, 4. David Iacino, Lewis Mills 17:16, 5. Brahm Bulow, Avon 17:18, 6. Lucas Pearce, Windsor 17:35, 7. Ryan Pasqualini, Lewis Mills, 17:35. 8. William Nusom, Avon, 17:40, 9. Ty Boucino, Hand 17:49, 10. Andrew Kessler, Avon 17:51

Other Avon runners: 12. Chris Campbell 17:52, 21. John Pierangeli, 18:26, 38. Owen White 19:26

Other Lewis Mills runners: 23. Charles Hedrick 18:35, 26. Thomas Leehouts 18:52, 28. Jon Curran 19:00, 35. Alex Cavanna 19:17

Small Schools

Top 3: Rocky Hill 38, Suffield 52, St. Bernard 131

Large Schools

Top 3: New Canaan 42, Glastonbury 63, Cheshire 70

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Winding Trails Invitational

At Farmington

Medium Schools

Team results – Windsor 51, Avon 67, Ellington 68, Wethersfield 89, Hand 110, Berlin 114, Lyman Hall 208

Top individuals: Annecy Vlieks, Hand, 19:08 for 3.1 miles at Winding Trails, 2. Abigail Van Hoof, Avon, 20:15, 3. Natalia Kmita, Berlin 20:25, 4. Eleanor Chamberlain, Sheehan 20:41, 5. Karla Greenwood, Ellington, 20:45, 6. Hannah Fonzella, Windsor 20:54, 7. Ying Ying Cheng, Avon 21:06, 8. Maya Donzella, Windsor 21:16, 9. Angelika Kotuta, Sheehan 21:20, 10. Alexa Nunes, Wethersfield 21:21

Other Avon runners: 13. Katelyn Westerberg 21:45, 15. Miriae Ek 21:48, 38. Suhaana Jadia 24:42, 41. Krisha Sinha 25:02, 46. Anya Yu 25:41

Small Schools

Top 3: Rocky Hill 46, Suffield 72, Wooster-Danbury 80

Large Schools

Top 3: Glastonbury 50, Cheshire 54, New Canaan 69

