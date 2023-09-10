Avon rallies to tie but falls to Brien McMahon in season opener

FARMINGTON, Sept. 9, 2023 – Avon’s Braeden Gilbey scored two goals but Brien McMahon’s Maycol Mejia scored with 13 minutes left in regulation to lift Brien McMahon to a 3-2 win over Avon at the Connecticut High School Soccer Challenge Saturday at Farmington Sports Arena.

McMahon (1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first half in less than a minute by converting on a penalty kick and scoring on a goal from William Chang.

Gilbey scored off a free kick in the 65th minute and scored off an assist from Akers six minutes later to tie the game at 2-2.

“Braden’s first goal was a rocket free kick from 40 yards,” Avon High coach David Zlatin said. “His second goal was acrobatic bicycle kick after goalie fumbled free kick. The assist came from Buster (Akers) near midfield.”

Akers, the Falcon goalie had multiple saves to keep the Falcons in the game.

“It was a tough ending but I am pleased with the character shown in coming back,” Zlatin said.

Seven of the 16 players who played (for Avon) are freshmen or sophomores.

Six of the top 10 teams in the preseason Large Division top 10 soccer poll were in Farmington to play. No. 9 Farmington and No. 6 Fairfield Prep battled to a 1-1 tie along with Stamford and East Hartford. No. 4 Glastonbury vs. No. 4 Trumbull was postponed by rain along with No. 9 Simsbury and No. 6 Cheshire and No. 2 Hall and No. 3 Xavier.

Brien McMahon 3, Avon 2

At Farmington

Avon (0-1) 0 2 — 2

Brien McMahon (1-1) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Braden Gilbey (A) 2, William Chang (B), Maycol Mejia (B), Blehav Mejia (B); Assists: Buster Akers (A), Rayhan Shameen (A); Saves: Akers (A) 21, David Romero (B) 6