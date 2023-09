AVON, Sept. 11, 2023 – Mia Weber had 15 aces while serving while teammates Ainsley Evans and Claire Bartolucci had four kills each to lead the Avon High girls volleyball team to a season-opening win over Northwest Catholic on Monday night.

The Falcons (1-0) swept the Lions by scores of 25-4, 25-7 and 25-14.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday night when they host arch-rival Farmington beginning at 5 p.m.