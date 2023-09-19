Connect with us

Field hockey

Darien is No. 1 in first field hockey top 10 poll of season

Defending Class L champion Darien is off to a 4-0 start and is the No. 1 in the first state coaches top 10 field hockey poll of the season. The Blue Wave, who have won 27 straight matches, received seven of eight votes with Ridgefield (3-0) receiving the other first place vote.

Defending Class M champion Branford (3-0) is ranked No. 4 with defending Class S champion North Branford (1-0) at No. 10.

Canton (2-0) is the lone Valley team in the top 10 with victories at No. 9 with victories over Granby, 2-0, and Northwestern, 4-1.

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 1, Sept. 18, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (7) 4-0 156 L
2. Ridgefield (1) 3-0 136 L
3. Staples 3-0 117 L
4. Branford 3-0 110 M
5. Hand 3-0 87 M
6. Wilton 3-0 80 L
7. Glastonbury 3-0 57 L
8. Shepaug 3-0 52 S
9. Canton 2-0 46 S
10. North Branford 1-0 37 S
Also receiving votes: Norwalk (2-1) 30, Immaculate (2-0) 19, Greenwich (2-1) 10, Wethersfield (2-0) 9, Stonington (2-1) and Amity (2-0) 7
Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Field hockey