Darien is No. 1 in first field hockey top 10 poll of season

Defending Class L champion Darien is off to a 4-0 start and is the No. 1 in the first state coaches top 10 field hockey poll of the season. The Blue Wave, who have won 27 straight matches, received seven of eight votes with Ridgefield (3-0) receiving the other first place vote.

Defending Class M champion Branford (3-0) is ranked No. 4 with defending Class S champion North Branford (1-0) at No. 10.

Canton (2-0) is the lone Valley team in the top 10 with victories at No. 9 with victories over Granby, 2-0, and Northwestern, 4-1.

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.

Week 1, Sept. 18, 2023