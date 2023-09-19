Darien is No. 1 in first field hockey top 10 poll of season

Defending Class L champion Darien is off to a 4-0 start and is the No. 1 in the first state coaches top 10 field hockey poll of the season. The Blue Wave, who have won 27 straight matches, received seven of eight votes with Ridgefield (3-0) receiving the other first place vote.
Defending Class M champion Branford (3-0) is ranked No. 4 with defending Class S champion North Branford (1-0) at No. 10.
Canton (2-0) is the lone Valley team in the top 10 with victories at No. 9 with victories over Granby, 2-0, and Northwestern, 4-1.
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 1, Sept. 18, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|4-0
|156
|L
|2. Ridgefield (1)
|3-0
|136
|L
|3. Staples
|3-0
|117
|L
|4. Branford
|3-0
|110
|M
|5. Hand
|3-0
|87
|M
|6. Wilton
|3-0
|80
|L
|7. Glastonbury
|3-0
|57
|L
|8. Shepaug
|3-0
|52
|S
|9. Canton
|2-0
|46
|S
|10. North Branford
|1-0
|37
|S
|Also receiving votes: Norwalk (2-1) 30, Immaculate (2-0) 19, Greenwich (2-1) 10, Wethersfield (2-0) 9, Stonington (2-1) and Amity (2-0) 7
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk, Jenna Tucchio Stonington