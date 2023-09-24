East Lyme erases 14-point deficit to beat Avon

Senior Malachi Harris ran for three touchdowns and 67 yards in the second half as the East Lyme High football erased a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Avon on a wet and windy Saturday night in East Lyme, 28-14.

Avon (1-1) had a 14-point lead at halftime thanks to a 20-yard touchdown run from Nik Meltser and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

But East Lyme (2-1) scored on their first four possessions of the second half to take control of the game.

The Vikings had an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown from Jeremiah Jean called back due a holding penalty early in the third quarter. East Lyme took over on their own 40-yard line. After a 14-yard run by Jean for a first down, it looked like the Viking drive had stalled.

East Lyme faced fourth down and seven from the Avon 43-yard line. But quarterback Ronin McNamara scrambled nine yards for a first down. The Vikings picked up another 15 yards to the Avon 19-yard line thanks a late hit when the Falcons hit the McNamara, who slid on the turf after picking up the first down.

Thomas Madlock scored from one-yard out with 3:02 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings on the board. The extra point from Carmine Bruno cut the lead to 14-7.

Avon gained just three yards on its next drive and after a two-yard punt, East Lyme took over on the Falcon 25-yard line. Harris scored from 13-yards away with 11:25 left in the game to cut the lead to 14-13. Harris scored on a two-point conversion run to give East Lyme their first lead of the game, 15-14.

Avon didn’t gain a first down on their next drive and had to punt. But the snap sailed over the head of punter Tyler Andrews and the Vikings recovered on the Avon 31-yard line.

After a 22-yard run from McNamara, Harris scored from eight yards out for a 21-14 lead with 8:55 remaining. The conversion run failed.

East Lyme added to their lead with 3:25 remaining on a 23-yard touchdown run from Harris.

Avon took an 8-0 lead on the first drive of the game. The Falcons recovered an onside kick and marched 48 yards on 10 plays with Meltser scoring from the 20 with 5:48 left in the first half on a fourth down and seven play.

The Falcons extended their lead to 14-0 when Meltser returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown with 6:48 remaining in the second quarter. The conversion run failed.

The Vikings managed just two first downs in the first half and lost a fumble.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. It was part of the Connecticut High School Football Alliance that matched up teams from six of the state’s eight conferences. Based on records and personnel, a committee set up the non-conference games.

Avon returns to action on Friday night when they host Platt of Meriden at 6:30 p.m. on the turf field.

East Lyme 28, Avon 14

At East Lyme

Avon (1-1) 8 6 0 0 — 14

East Lyme (2-1) 0 0 7 21 — 28

First quarter

A: Nik Meltser 20 run (John Murphy run), 5:48

Second quarter

A: Meltser 50 interception return (run fails), 6:48

Third quarter

EL: Thomas Madlock 1 run (Carmine Bruno kick), 3:02

Fourth quarter

EL: Malachi Harris 13 run (Harris run), 11:25

EL: Harris 8 run (run fails), 8:55

EL: Harris 23 run (Bruno kick), 3:25