Georgia State runs away from Huskies in 35-14 victory

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger ran for 142 yards and a score and threw for 144 and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to a 35-14 win over Connecticut Saturday night at Center Pac Stadium in Atlanta in front of 15,186 fans.
The Panthers closed out the half with a nine-play drive that covered 63 yards with Marcus Carroll scoring from two-yards out for a 21-0 lead into the locker room.
The Huskies (0-2) struggled on offense in the first half and were outgained 247 to 88 in total yards. UConn ran it 22 times in the first 30 minutes but managed just 25 yards.
In the third quarter, the Panthers forced a UConn punt on the opening possession, then Grainger engineered a 15-play drive that covered 92 yards and was capped by Carroll who scored his second of the night on a three-yard plunge to make it 28-0.
The Huskies got on the scoreboard with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter as Roberson hit Kevans Clercius in the back of the endzone from 11-yards out for his first TD pass at UConn.
The Huskies (0-2) return home this Saturday to face Florida International at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. It will be the first of three straight home games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia State 35, UConn 14
At Atlanta
UConn (0-2) 0 0 0 14 — 14
Georgia State (2-0) 7 14 7 7 — 35
First quarter
G: Darren Grainger 65 run (Liam Rickman), 8:40
Second quarter
G: Robert Lewis 9 pass from Grainger (Rickman kick), 5:22
G: Marcus Carroll 2 run (Rickman kick), 0:23
Third quarter
G: Carroll 3 run (Rickman kick), 4:07
Fourth quarter
C: Kevens Clercis 11 pass from Ta’Quan Roberson (Joe McFadden kick), 9:16
G: Carroll 39 run (Rickman kick), 6:26
C: Brett Buckman 32 pass from Roberson (McFadden kick), 3:57