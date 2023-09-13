Gilbey gets a goal and an assist as Falcons win first match of season

SOUTHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 – Braden Gilbey scored his third goal of the season and assisted on another goal as the Avon High boys soccer team earned their first win of the season on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Southington in CCC West action.

Gilbey gave the Falcons (1-1) the early lead by converting off a free kick with 25:67 remaining in the first half. He helped make it 2-0 in the second half with a nice assist that was converted by Rayah Shameen with about 20 minutes left in regulation.

Buster Akers made six saves in net to earn the shutout for Avon, which outshot the Blue Knights by a 12-10 margin. Avon returns to action on Friday when they host Northwest Catholic on the turf field at home.

Avon 2, Southington 0

At Southington

Avon (1-1) 1 1 — 2

Southington (0-2) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Braden Gilbey (A), Rayhan Shameen (A); Assists: Gilbey; Saves: Buster Akers (A) 6, Thomas Grazholani (S) 9; Shots: Avon 12-10; Corner kicks: Southington 3-2