GRANBY, Sept. 26, 2023 – Chas Orluk had two goals and two assists as the Granby Memorial boys soccer team won their sixth straight game with a 4-0 shutout win over East Windsor Tuesday in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Chace Maurice had two goals for the Bears (6-0, 5-0 NCCC) while Aidan Henebry added two assists. Granby goalie Trey Santasiere and Nick Lombardo didn’t have to make a save in the contest. East Windsor goalie Thomas Romel made 18 saves for the Panthers (0-4, 0-4).