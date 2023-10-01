Granby boys win 8th straight; Big win for Mills; Tough loss for Avon

OLD LYME, Sept. 30, 2023 – Chas Orluk and Scott Simpson each had a goal and an assist as the Granby Memorial boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 4-0 non-conference win over Old Lyme on Saturday.

Brady Liss and Jack Zyzdorf also had goals for the Bears, now 8-0. In goal, Trey Santasiere and Nick Lombardo combined to make seven saves to earn the shutout.

On Friday, the Bears played in the steady rain at home and outlasted Bolton, 2-1, thanks to a pair of first half goals. T.J. May scored on a header off a free kick from teammate Patrick Liss and Simpson scored off a nice cross from Aidan Henebry. Santasiere made eight saves in goal to earn the win.

Granby (8-0, 6-0 NCCC) returns to action on Tuesday when they host Rockville at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field in Granby.

Lewis Mills 1, Conard 0

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 29, 2023 – Aleks Swider scored an goal off a free kick with three minutes left in regulation to lift Lewis Mills to a 1-0 win over Conard on Friday afternoon in the rain at McKee Stadium. Mills improves to 5-1-2 on the season.

Hall 3, Avon 1

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 28, 2023 – Braden Gilbey scored off a free kick with 20 minutes left in the first half to give the Falcons an early lead. But Hall rallied with three unanswered goals to beat Avon on Thursday.

Hall tied the game with a shot from Tommy Nash that deflected into the goal off the foot of an Avon defender with 23:33 left in the game. The Titans took a 2-1 lead when Lemes DeSouza pounced on a pass from teammate Shawn Middleton off the back of his heel. DeSouza punched the ball into the net.

Hall expanded the lead to 3-1 three minutes later on a pretty goal from Travis Hunt on a head ball into the net.

Avon (2-4-1) returns to action on Tuesday when they host Farmington at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field at the high school.