Granby/Canton opener with Rockville suspended in first quarter due to lightning

GRANBY, Sept. 8, 2023 – In three seasons on the field, the Granby/Canton co-op football program has produced three consecutive state tournament berths.

The Bears return only two starters on offense and four on defense. Still, Granby/Canton has their eye on a fourth straight appearance in the state tournament.

“We have super-high expectations,” seventh-year head coach Erik Shortell said on Friday night. “That is how we run our program now. We don’t just ways we’re going to make the playoffs. We’re going to make the playoffs and win a game. That’s our motto and the kids have really bought into it.”

The Bears tried to open the 2023 campaign Friday night against Class M semifinalist Rockville but were stymied by lightning. Flashes of lightning and a few strikes in the vicinity of the football field delayed the start of the Pequot Conference game to 8:25 p.m.

Rockville and Granby/Canton only managed to get about seven minutes of playing time before another round of lightning lit up the skies in Granby and forced a suspension of the contest with 2:21 left in the first quarter at 9:30 p.m.

The game, which is scoreless, will be resumed on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Both teams had long runs brought back by holding penalties. On the third play of the game, Bear QB Vincent Forte, a junior from Canton, got around the end and ran about 90 yards to the Rockville three-yard line. But a downfield holding call reduced it to a 23-yard run.

On its next series, Rockville’s Amir Knighton got around the outside and had a 63-yard touchdown run that also negated by a holding call downfield. Knighton ended up with just 17 yards on the run.

The focal point of the Granby/Canton offense looks to be senior Will Attianese, who caught 38 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns a year ago and ran for 324 yards and nine TDs. He will also be starting at linebacker. ”He doesn’t come off the field,” Shortell said. “Everyone will know who he is.”

Forte will be starting for the first time at quarterback but he has several experienced receivers to target including Ryan Cuniowski (4-29, 1 TD), Carter Chambers and Ben Vrabel.

“Juniors are playing like seniors and sophomores are playing like juniors,” Shortell said. “We have some very good athletes.”

It won’t be an easy start for the Bears. After completing the game against Rockville on Saturday, Granby/Canton will travel to Deep River on Thursday night to face Class SS finalist Valley Regional/Old Lyme for a 6:30 p.m. The following week, the Bears take on Ellington, also on the road.

The Bears went 8-3 a year ago with a loss to Joel Barlow in the Class SS quarterfinals, 28-14. In the last three seasons, the Granby/Canton co-op has a combined record of 23-10 with three tournament berths.

Some Friday night lights here at Granby waiting for Rockville v Granby Canton HS Football with @Courant_Sports #ciac pic.twitter.com/NTyRE4IFIQ — Jessica Hill (@NutmegNews) September 8, 2023

2023 Granby/Canton schedule

Saturday, Sept. 9: ROCKVILLE, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: At Valley Regional/Old Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: At Ellington, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: At Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: NORTH BRANFORD, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: STAFFORD/EAST WINDSOR/SOMERS, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: CREC co-op at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3: at Cromwell/Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10: COVENTRY co-op, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17: at SMSA co-op at Weaver, 6 p.m.