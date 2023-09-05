Greenwich is No. 1 in preseason top 10 football poll

Defending Class LL champion Greenwich is the preseason pick for the No. 1 team in the state in the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT top 10 poll as voted by sportswriters and broadcasters from around the state.
Four teams received No. 1 votes with Greenwich receiving 23 of 26 top votes. The top 10 has a familiar feel to it with all ten teams that finished last December in the top 10. But then, it’s hard to know who has returned until games are played and the season begins on Thursday.
Simsbury will face No. 5 Maloney on Friday, Sept. 29 in Meriden and will host No. 6 Southington on Friday, Oct. 27 at Holden Field.
The New Haven Register/GameTimeCT preseason high school top 10 football poll as voted by state sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Preseason poll, Sept. 5, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Last
|Class
|1. Greenwich (23)
|11-2
|770
|1
|LL
|2. New Canaan
|12-1
|660
|2
|L
|3. Fairfield Prep
|9-4
|529
|4
|LL
|4. North Haven
|11-2
|466
|7
|MM
|5. Maloney
|11-2
|451
|3
|L
|6. Southington (1)
|9-2
|420
|9
|LL
|7. Ansonia (1)
|13-0
|372
|5
|S
|8. Staples
|9-2
|363
|10
|LL
|9. Notre Dame-WH
|10-3
|251
|6
|LL
|10. St. Joseph
|9-2
|241
|8
|M
|Also receiving votes: Killingly (11-2) 227; Trumbull (8-4) 212; Cheshire (7-5) 201; West Haven (9-2) 201; Shelton (7-5) 180; Darien (6-4) 174; Berlin (12-1) 110; Barlow (11-2) 106; Bloomfield (10-3) 98; Newtown (9-2) 93; Hamden (8-3) 91; Windsor (1) (6-4) 86; Masuk (8-4) 60; Valley Regional/Old Lyme (11-2) 42; Wilton (8-4) 40; Hand (3-7) 38; Cromwell/Portland (10-2) 25; Glastonbury (9-3) 17; Naugatuck (8-3) 17; Holy Cross (9-3) 16; New London (2-8) 16; Xavier (3-7) 10; East Catholic (7-4) 9; Branford (5-6) 8; Fitch (6-4) 8; Seymour (6-5) 8; Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic (9-3) 7; Rockville (9-3) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.