Lewis Mills spikers sweeps Plainville for fourth win

BURLINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 – The Lewis Mills girls volleyball team won their fourth match of the season on Monday night with a 3-0 sweep of Plainville in CCC South action.

The Spartans (4-1) beat Plainville, 25-14, 25-13 and 25-21. Alyssa Behrendt had six kills, six digs and five serving aces while teammate Grace Pannuto had nine digs and three serving aces. Sierra Stifel had two kills, two aces and two blocks for Mills.

Plainville falls to 0-4 on the year.

Simsbury 3, Newington 0

NEWINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 – Simsbury won their second straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Newington on Monday. Amanda Gallagher had 11 kills, three blocks and two serving aces for the Trojans, now 2-2. Maddy Seymour had eight kills and four aces.

SImsbury hosts E.O. Smith on Thursday at 5 p.m.