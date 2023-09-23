No. 3 Granby rallies to beat Coventry and remain undefeated

COVENTRY, Sept. 22, 2023 – The Granby Memorial boys soccer team scored three second half goals to erase a two-goal deficit and beat Coventry, 3-2 in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday.

Granby’s Chase Alexander successfully converted on a pair of penalty kicks to tie the game at 2-2 in the second half. The game-winning goal came off a head ball from T.J. May off a beautiful free kick from teammate Patrick Liss into the box.

Granby goalie Trey Santasierre kept the Bears in the game with four first half saves. Owen Dieterle and Aiden Hecht scored for the Patriots in the first half.

The Bears (5-0) are ranked No. 3 in the latest Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association’s Class M/S top 10 poll.

Granby 3, Coventry 2

At Coventry

Coventry (2-1-1) 2 0 — 2

Granby (5-0) 0 3 – 3

Goals: Coventry – Owen Dieterle and Aiden Hehct; Granby– Chase Alexander 2, TJ May; Saves – Camden Harrington (C) 10, Kassem Charafeddine (C) 1, Trey Santasierre (G) 6

Avon 1, South Windsor 1

SOUTH WINDSOR, Sept. 22, 2023 – Graham Rasey scored off a pass from Rayhan Shameen with seven minutes left in regulation as the Falcons battled to a 1-1 tie with South Windsor on Friday in CCC action. Avon goalie Buster Akers made eight saves in net to keep the Falcons (2-2-1) in the contest.

Avon 1, South Windsor 1

At South Windsor

Avon (2-2-1) 0 1 — 1

South Windsor 1 0 — 1

Goals: Graham Rasey (A), Andrew Montestein (SW), Assist: Rayhan Shameen (A); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 8, Franchesco Linnares (SW) 5; Shots: South Windsor, 10-9; Corner kicks 2-2