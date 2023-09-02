PWHL names GMs, sets draft order

The new Professional Women’s Hockey League announced the hiring six general managers for their six unnamed teams and announced the order of selection for their first draft.

The PWHL owns each team. The general managers for the respective will be Danielle Marmer (Boston), Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota), Danièle Sauvageau (Montreal), Pascal Daoust (New York), Michael Hirshfeld (Ottawa), and Gina Kingsbury (Toronto).

The player selection process begins on Friday, Sept. 1. Teams can sign up to three players before the Sept. 18 draft.

The draft will be 15 rounds. Minnesota got the No. 1 pick followed by Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal. Teams will go in reverse order in the previous round. Any player who is interested in competing in the 2024 PWHL season must declare for the draft by Sept. 3.

Marmer, the GM of the Boston team, brings some New England experience to the job. She joins the league after working with the Boston Bruins, where she served the last year as a Player Development and Scouting Assistant, becoming the first woman to hold an on-ice role with the organization.

Prior to her time with the Bruins, Marmer was the Director of Player Development at Quinnipiac University and assistant coach for Connecticut College’s women’s hockey team. Raised in Dorset, Vermont, Marmer’s playing experience includes being a member of the winningest class in Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey history.