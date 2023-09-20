Roundup: Close cross country meet in Avon; Simsbury booters beat Avon

AVON, Sept. 19, 2023 – It can’t get much closer in cross country dual meets than it did Tuesday at Fisher Meadows in Avon in a meet with Simsbury, Avon and Conard.

In the boys race, Conard earned a pair of victories with a 29-30 win over Simsbury and a 25-30 victory over Avon while Simsbury slipped past the host Falcons, 28-29. Simsbury was led by Luke Davis and Daniel Coyne, who finished first and second, respectively. Davis won the race in 16:12.8.

William Lancaster finished third to lead the Falcons with a time of 16:38.

In the girls competition, Conard again won twice with a 27-30 win over Avon and a 26-29 decision over Simsbury. Avon picked up a 28-29 win over Simsbury. Conard’s Tess Sherry won the race in 18:19.4 with her sister, Liv, coming in second in 18:31. Abigail Van Hoof led Avon with a third place finish in 20:40.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Conard 29, Simsbury 30

Conard 25, Avon 30

Simsbury 28, Avon 29

At Avon

Top 10 finishers – Luke Davis (S) 16:12.8 at Fisher Meadows, 2. Daniel Coyne (S) 16:21, 3. William Lancaster (A) 16:38, 4. Grant Bigger (C) 16:53, 5. Evan Piccioli (C) 17:05, 6. Brahm Bulow (A) 17:21, 7. Neev Kanwar (C) 17:24, 8. Ethan Sloat (A) 17:29, 9. Caleb Davis (S) 17:29, 10. Brenner Patrick (S) 17:31.

Meet results (boys and girls)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Conard 27, Avon 30

Conard 26, Simsbury 29

Avon 28, Simsbury 29

At Avon

Top 10 finishers – Tess Sherry (C) 18:19.4 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Liv Sherry (C) 18:31, 3. Abigail Van Hoof (A) 20:40, 4. Ying Ying Cheng (A) 21:06, 5. Sophia Smith (S) 21:48, 6. Grace Wollenberg (S) 21:49, 7. Abigail Wilson (S) 21:59, 8. Ava Keleher (A) 22:01, 9. Miriae Ek (A) 22:06, 10. Lucia Rittlinger (C) 22:12

Meet results (boys and girls)

Lewis Mills boys win a pair

BRISTOL, Sept. 19, 2023 – The Lewis Mills boys had three of the top four finishers in the race to sweep a pair of dual meets from Berlin, 17-46 and Bristol Central, 21-40, in CCC South action at Rockwell Park.

Patrick Winniger won the race for Bristol Central but Zachary Barth, David Iacino and Ryan Pasqualini finished second, third and fourth, respectively, to spark the Spartans.

In the girls race, Mills’ Ginny Mullens was second but the Spartans dropped dual meets to Berlin and Bristol Central by forfeit. Mills had only four runners and a team needs at least five runners to register a team score.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lewis Mills 21, Bristol Central 40

Lewis Mills 17, Berlin 46

Bristol Central 19, Berlin 44

At Bristol

Top 10 finishers – Patrick Winniger (BC) 18:14 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, 2. Zachary Barth (LM) 18:42, 3. David Iacino (LM) 18:42.2, 4. Ryan Pasqualini (LM) 19:26, 5. Ryan Markey (B) 19:46, 6. Chase Hedrick (LM) 20:12, 7. Noah Pellerin (BC) 20:15, 8. Jon Curran (LM) 20:42, 9. Alex Cavanna (LM) 20:44, 10. Ryan Comerford (LM) 20:45

Meet results (boys and girls)

BOYS SOCCER

Simsbury 2, Avon 1

SIMSBURY, Sept. 19, 2023 – Undefeated Simsbury scored a pair of first half goals to beat Avon, 2-1 in a CCC West match contest Tuesday night at Holden Field. Jacob Cohen scored just 5:19 into the game off a corner kick to give the Trojans (3-0) an early lead. Nick Hallemeir added a second goal late in the first half.

Avon (2-2) cut the lead in half with a goal from Trevor Moretti with assists from Bhabad Aki and Rasy Graham. Avon goalie Buster Akers made 10 saves.

Simsbury 2, Avon 1

At Simsbury

Avon (2-2) 0 1 — 1

Simsbury (3-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Jacob Cohen (S), Nick Hallemeir (S), Trevor Moretti (A); Assists: Bhabad Aki (A), Rasy Graham (A); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 10, Thomas Veratti (S) 5; Shots: Simsbury 13-8; Corner kicks: Simsbury 9-3

VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Wethersfield 1

AVON, Sept. 19, 2023 – Grace O’Brien had eight kills while Amelia Morrison had seven kills and two blocks as the Avon High girls volleyball team (3-2) won their third straight match with a 3-1 victory over Wethersfield (2-3). Avon prevailed 25-16, 25-23, 14-25 and 25-18.

BOYS GOLF

Avon 168, Hall 172

AVON, Sept. 19, 2023 – The Avon High boys golf team won their first match of the season with a 168-172 win over Hall at Blue Fox Golf Course. Avon’s Blake Barrett and Hall’s Freddie Wright shared medalist honors with a one-over par 37.

Avon 168, Hall 172

At Avon

Hall (172) Freddie Wright 37, Jamal Mohamad 40, Jacob Boyer 43, Jake Zirolli 45, Ben Puzzo 47

Avon (168) Blake Barrett 37, Declan Mahoney 43, Niki Buerkler 43, Luke Coppen 43, Rob Blackwell 45

Medalist: Blake Barrett (A) and Freddie Wright (H) 37 at Blue Fox Run, par 36

Northwest Catholic 164, Lewis Mills 169

HARWINTON, Sept. 19, 2023 – Cole Banning shot a one-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors and help the Lions beat Lewis Mills in a CCC West match on Tuesday, 164-169. Aidan Carrano shot a two-over-par 38 to lead Mills (3-3). The Spartans return to action on Wednesday when they travel to West Hartford to face Hall at Rockledge Golf Course.

NW Catholic 164, Lewis Mills 169

At Harwinton

NW Catholic (164) Cole Banning 35, Evan Wilson 43, Ben Hall 42, Aidah Smith 44, Charles Hoffman 64

Lewis Mills (169) Aidan Carrano 38, Eli Pelletier 45, Max Dinunzio 44, Liam O’Sullivan 44, Tristan Mooney 43

Medalist: Cole Banning (NWC) 35 at Fairview Farms, par 36

Record: Lewis Mills 3-3