Roundup: Granby/Canton dominate Ellington to win second game

ELLINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 -Quarterback Vincent Forte ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes to lead Granby/Canton to a 34-0 shutout victory over Ellington in Pequot Conference Uncas Division action on Friday night.

The Bears (2-0) dominated the Purple Knights with 12 tackles for a loss and their first shutout win of the season.

Forte scored on touchdown runs of 74 and 16 yards and threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Will Attianese and a 27-yard TD pass to Ryan Cuniowski. Forte was 7-of-13 passing for 205 yards and two interceptions.

Attianese had a well-rounded game. He ran for 61 yards on 10 carries and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. Attianese also threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Vrabel in the fourth quarter, the longest TD pass in co-op history. Granby and Canton’s co-op began in 2019. The previous mark was a 69-yard TD pass to Simon Matthews from Jackson Rome in 2019.

Carter Chambers caught four passes for 105 yards and had a 127 yards in kickoff and punt returns. Jamir Bennett led the Bears defense with 11 tackles and nine solo tackles. He had four tackles for a loss.

Granby/Canton returns to action on Saturday afternoon when they visit the Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby co-op in Windsor Locks beginning at 1 p.m.

Granby/Canton 34, Ellington 0

At Ellington

Granby/Canton (2-0) 0 14 13 7 — 34

Ellington (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Second quarter

G: Will Attianese 66 pass from Vincent Forte (Hayes Horst kick)

G: Forte 16 run (Horst kick)

Third quarter

G: Forte 74 run (Horst kick)

G: Ryan Cuniowski 27 pass from Forte (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

G: Benjamin Vrabel 76 pass from Attianese (Horst kick)

Lewis Mills forfeits game

BURLINGTON, Sept. 23, 2023 – Lewis Mills forfeited Saturday’s game with Notre Dame-Fairfield due to a lack of healthy players, according to a report in the Republican American. “A rash of injuries and illnesses made it such that we were unable to field a viable varsity team,” Mills athletic director Jay Pelchar told the Republican-American.

Lewis Mills (0-2) plans to be back on the field to host Hartford Public on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon in Burlington.

Farmington 44, Stratford 20

FARMINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 – Jahkai Veal scored on a 75-yard run and on a 75-yard punt return to help lift the Farmington High football team to a 44-20 win over Stratford Friday in a Connecticut High School Football Alliance contest.

The River Hawks (1-1) had a 22-14 lead at halftime but extended their lead with Veal’s 75-yard touchdown run and a three-yard TD run from Ty Nogiec in the third quarter.

Farmington returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the contest. Andrew Debrito had a 35-yard return in the first quarter and Cody Degrandi, who had 9½ tackles, had a 10-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. The River Hawks had four interceptions in the game.

It was the first win for the River Hawks over Stratford in football. The two teams played three times from 1983-85 with Stratford winning all three contests, including a 19-18 decision in 1983.

Farmington travels to Rocky Hill on Friday for a CCC contest at 6:30 p.m. at McIvar Field.

Farmington 44, Stratford 20

At Farmington

Stratford (0-3) 0 14 0 6 — 20

Farmington (1-1) 14 8 14 8 — 44

First Quarter

F: Andrew Debrito 35 interception return (Joey Kelly kick) 8:30

F: Ethan O’Hara 15 run (Kelly kick) 1:12

Second Quarter

F: Jahkai Veal 75 punt return (Caiden Markowicz run)

S: Januel Preez 5 run (Perez run) 9:22

S: Januel Preez 91 yard rush

Third Quarter

F: Jahkai Veal 75 run (Kelly kick), 11:14

F: Ty Nogiec 3 yard rush (Kelly kick) 3:46

Fourth Quarter

S: Devonte Harriott 25 yard run 11:00

F: Cody Degrandi 10 interception return (Nogiec run)