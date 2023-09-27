Simsbury sweeps Avon for fifth straight win; Mills falls to Berlin

AVON, Sept. 26, 2023 – Amanda Gallagher had 12 kills and three blocks to the help the Simsbury High girls volleyball team win their fifth straight match with a 3-0 sweep over Avon on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (5-2) swept the Falcons, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17. Cora Musser had eight kills, eight digs and three serving aces for Simsbury in the win, which snapped a three-game winning streak for Avon (4-3).

Mia Weber had five kills for Avon with teammates Claire Bartolucci and Amanda Morrison getting four blocks each. Ainsley Evans had 10 digs.

Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 1

BURLINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 – Ellie Cugno had 10 kills and two blocks while Charley Carlson had nine kills and 12 digs to lead Berlin to a 3-1 win over Lewis Mills in CCC South girls volleyball action on Tuesday.

The Redcoats (5-2) dropping the opening game and rebounded with three straight victories, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-12. Ally Wicik had 10 digs and four serving aces for Berlin.

Lewis Mills (6-2) was led by Lilly Coates and Sammy Mitchell, who each had seven kills and Alyssa Behrendt, who had four kills, four aces and eight digs. Coates had two blocks in the game while Mitchell had six digs.