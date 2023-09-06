Southington tops Avon golfers by five strokes

SOUTHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2023 – The Southington High boys golf team had two players break 40 including medalist Patrick DiPace as the Blue Knights beat Avon, 163-168 on Tuesday in CCC West action at Southington Country Club. DiPace shot an even-par 36.

Avon (0-3) was led by Blake Barrett with a one-over-par 37.

Southington 163, Avon 168

At Souhington

Avon (168) Blake Barrett 37, Declan Mahoney 42, Dylan Seaburg 42, Drew Klemm 44, Niki Buerkler 44

Southington (163) Patrick DiPace 36, Kaeden Bass 39, Niko Martino 42, Brady Staszewski 42, Luke Howes 42, Tyson Mahaffy 42

Medalist: Patrick DiPace (S) 36 on par 36 at Southington Country Club

Records: Avon 0-3

Conard 146, Lewis Mills 152

WEST HARTFORD, Sept. 5, 2023 – Conard’s Will Gregware shot a six-under par 30 with six birdies in nine holes to lead the Conard High boys golf team to a 146-152 win over Lewis Mills at Rockledge Country Club. Lewis Mills’ Aidan Carrano shot a two-under-par 34 with two birdies to lead the Spartans (1-2).

Conard 146, Lewis Mills 152

At West Hartford

Lewis Mills (152) Aidan Carrano 34, Eli Pellitier 38, Max Dinunzio 39, Liam O’Sullivan 41, Brett Harding 43

Conard (146) Will Gregware 30, Quinn Brennan 38, Peter McGoldrick 38, Tyler Kuwade 40, Liam O’Sullivan 41, Brett Harding 41

Medalist: Will Gregware (C) 30 at Rockledge CC, par 36

Records: Lewis Mills 1-2

Simsbury wins a pair

SIMSBURY, Sept. 5, 2023 — Senior Toby Mendes shot a three-under-par 33 with three birdies and senior teammate Cameron Swan had a two-under-par 34 to lead the Simsbury High boys golf team to a pair of victories over Northwest Catholic and Wethersfield at Simsbury Farms. Simsbury shot a 148 with Wethersfield finishing second with a 169 and Northwest Catholic shooting a 178.