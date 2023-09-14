Travelers Championship generates record $3 million from 2023 tournament

The Travelers Championship announced on Thursday that the 2023 tournament at the Tournament Players Club at River Highlands generated a record amount for charity – more than $3 million for more than 180 nonprofits.

The historic announcement was made at the tournament’s annual Charity Celebration held at TPC River Highlands, which featured many of the great organizations the Travelers Championship is proud to support.

Keegan Bradley, this year’s tournament winner who set a new Travelers Championship 72-hole scoring record, recorded a video that was aired during the event.

“The Travelers Championship has meant so much to me over the years, from when I was a little kid until I got on the PGA Tour, all I wanted to do was win that amazing tournament,” Bradley said. “One of the things I’m most proud of is what they give back to the local charities. … It’s just an unbelievable thing that Travelers does, every single year.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to charity. Since 2007, when Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated more than $28 million for over 900 nonprofits across the region. More than $52 million has been generated for charity since the tournament began in 1952.

“Our most important goal is to help as many people as we can through our net proceeds, and having the opportunity to celebrate with charities that benefit from our tournament is always extremely special,” said Nathan Grube, tournament director. “We want to thank Travelers and all of our corporate sponsors, Travelers employees, volunteers, the best fans in golf and our community for helping make this event such a success.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship was a Designated Event on the PGA Tour, with an elevated purse of $20 million and a standout player field, featuring eight of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 38 of the top 50.

Preparations have begun for the 2024 Travelers Championship, which will take place June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.