Undefeated Granby/Canton dominates Windsor Locks co-op squad, 44-6

GRANBY, Sept. 30, 2023 – Vincent Forte had a hand in five touchdowns as the Granby/Canton football team won their third straight game with a dominating 44-6 win over Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby on Saturday in Pequot Uncas Division action.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Windsor Locks on a grass field. But with the recent heavy rain over the past few days, the game was switched to the turf field in Granby.

Forte completed 6-of-11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdown passes, including a pair of touchdown passes to Ben Vrabel. Carter Chambers also pulled in a 39-yard TD reception.

Forte also got the job done on the ground, rushing for 36 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Will Attianese ran for 90 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown on a 40-yard interception return. Vrabel caught two passes for 43 yards with Chambers catching two passes for 50 yards.

The Bears return to action on Friday night when they host undefeated North Branford (3-0) in a Pequot Conference clash in Granby beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Granby/Canton 44, Windsor Locks co-op 6

At Granby

Granby/Canton (3-0) 16 21 7 0 — 44

Windsor Locks co-op (1-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter

G: Safety

G: Vincent Forte 1 run (Hayes Horst kick)

G: Forte 1 run (Horst kick)

Second quarter

G: Will Attianese 40 interception (Horst kick)

G: Carter Chambers 39 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

G: Ben Vrabel 30 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

Third quarter

G: Vrabel 13 pass from Forte (Horst kick)

Fourth quarter

WL: Winslow Faulk 60 pass from John McGuire (run fails)