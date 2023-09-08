Upcoming Matterhorn International Pro-Am is part of world tour

CANTON, Sept. 7, 2023 — Not only is September’s seventh annual Matterhorn International Pro-Am miniature golf tournament in Canton part of the American Mini Golf Alliance but the event is also the only North American stop on the new World Adventure Golf Tour, with 11 other events throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Golfers participating in the tournament will be able to participate in the American Mini-Golf Alliance’s point series and the World Minigolf Sport Federation’s rankings if they participate in at least three of 12 tournaments in the World Adventure Tour.

“I am thrilled to have Matterhorn both recognized and featured on an international level,” Matterhorn owner Autumn Sunderland said.

The seventh Matterhorn International Pro-Am will be Saturday, Sept. 16 in Canton. There will be three-round tournaments for professional and amateur golfers. The pros will share a cash purse of $1,250 with the winner taking home a tournament record $500.

Additional information about playing the Matterhorn International Pro-Am can found on the tournament website.

Amateur record, tournament: Caleb Smith 120 (2021)

Tournament historical results

Previous coverage

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Previous Matterhorn International Pro-Am champions

Professional

Five rounds

2017: Mark Novicki, Danbury, 198

2018: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 198

2019: Justin Seymour, East Hartford, 196

2020: Dylan Koerner, 201

Three rounds

2021: Pat Sheridan, Berlin, 115

2022: Matt Liles, Glastonbury 115

Amateur

Three rounds

2017: Stephen Langlois, East Granby, 129

2018: Daniel Hurley, Canton, 125*

2019: Brian Hogan, Avon, 127

2020: Chris Mamrosh, 127**

2021: Caleb Smith, Farmington, 120

2022: Darren Smith, Farmington 122

*Won in 3-hole playoff

**Won in a 1-hole playoff