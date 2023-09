Weekly scoreboard: August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Friday, Sept. 1

PRO BASKETBALL

New York 89, Connecticut 58

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

PRO BASKETBALL

At New York

Connecticut (58) Allen 1-6 2-2 4, Bonner 3-7 2-2 9, Thomas 2-9 4-7 8, Hayes 4-10 1-1 11, Hiedeman 1-6 0-0 3, Nelson Ododa 5-8 0-0 10, Harris 1-8 1-2 4, Hatar 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 21-63 10-14

New York (89) Laney 7-2 2-3 19 Stewart 7-11 0-0 14, Jones 4-10 1-1 10, Johannes 5-9 5-6 18, Vandersloot 5-9 3-4 13, Thornton 2-2 0-0 4, Dolson 2-5 1-2 6, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 1-1 1-2 3, Xu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-62 13-16 89

Connecticut (25-12) 16 16 17 9 — 58

New York (29-7) 27 22 24 16 — 89

Three-point goals: Connecticut 6-20 (Allen 0-4, Bonner 1-2, Hayes 2-4, Hiedeman 1-3, Harris 1-5, Brown 1-2); New York 8-25 (Laney 3-4, Stewart 0-4, Jones 1-4, Johannes 3-6, Vandersloot 0-1, Dolson 1-4, Willobough 0-1, Xu 0-1)

Thursday, August 31

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 170, Avon 172. Medalist: Caleb Smith (F) 36 at Blue Fox GC (par 35)

Simsbury 158, Lewis Mills 171. Medalist: Toby Mendes (S), Aidan Oulette (S) 38

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North Carolina State 24, UConn 14

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond 17, Hartford 10

BOYS GOLF

Farmington 170, Avon 172

At Avon

Farmington (170) Caleb Smith 36, John Lahtinen 40, Noah Grosso 44, Tyler Kiszka 45, William Blore 45

Avon (172) Blake Barrett 40, Steven Westrick 41, Luke Coppen 44, Rob Blackwell 47, Declan Mahoney 48

Medalist: Caleb Smith (F) 36 at Blue Fox GC (par 35)



Simsbury 158, Lewis Mills 171

At Harwinton

Simsbury (158) Ryan Donohue 40, Parker Shen 42, Camerson Swan 43, Toby Mendes 38, Aiden Oulette 38

Lewis Mills (171) Aidan Carrano 43, Eli Pelletier 43, Max Dinunzio 44, Liam O’Sullivan 41, Alex Parker 47

Medalist: Toby Mendes (S), Aidan Oulette (S) 38 on par 36 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 1-1

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74

At Uncasville

Phoenix (74) Onyenwere 5-12 1-1 11, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Griner 5-12 5-8 15, Sutton 6-12 0-1 13 Jefferson 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Gustafson 4-4 1-1 10, Jones 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 30-58 7-11 74

Connecticut (84) Allen 1-7 0-0 2, Bonner 3-10 6-6 15, Thomas 4-10 4-4 12, Hayes 4-10 4-9 13, Hiedeman 6-9 2-3 18, Nelson Ododa 0-1 6-6 6, Hatar 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 6-7 2-2 18, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 24-30.

Three-point goals: Phoenix 7-11 (Onyewere 0-1, Sutton 1-3, Jefferson 2-2, Williams 0-1, Gustafson 1-1, Jones 3-3); Connecticut 12-18 (Allen 0-1, Bonner 3-4, Hayes 1-3, Hiedeman 4-6, Harris 4-4); Att. 7794

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

North Carolina State 24, UConn 14

At East Hartford

NC State (1-0) 7 3 14 0 — 24

UConn (0-1) 7 0 7 0 — 14

First quarter

C: Victor Rosa 18 run (Joe McFadden kick), 8:21

N: Brennan Armstrong 4 run (Brayden Naverson kick), 3:48

Second quarter

N: Naverson 44 FG, 0:00

Third quarter

N: Delbert Mimms 1 run (Naverson kick), 2:22

C: Rosa 71 run (McFadden kick), 2:04

N: Armstrong 8 run (Naverson kick), 0:34

Individual statistics

RUSHING: NC State – Brennan Armstrong 19-96, Jordan Houston 13-57, Michael Allen 4-30, Delbert Mimms 8-20; UConn –Victor Rosa 9-99, Devontae Houston 7-24, Brian Brewton 3-19, Joe Fagnano 7-18

PASSING: NC State – Armstrong 17-26-0, 155; UConn – Fagnano 14-26-1, 113

RECEIVING: NC State – Kevin Concepcion 4-36, Michael Allen 3-27, Keyon Lesane 2-22, Porter Rooks 2-18; UConn – Justin Joly 4-38, Devontae Houston 3-22, Brett Buckman 2-19, Geordon Porter 2-12

MISSED FG: Naverson 50

Wednesday, August 30

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Tuesday, August 29

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills 166, Southington 171. Medalist: Aidan Carrano (LM) 38 at Fairview Farms, par 36

Simsbury 152, Hall 167. Medalist: Toby Mendes (S) 37 at Simsbury Farms, par 36

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 4, Richmond 3

BOYS GOLF

Lewis Mills 166, Southington 171

At Harwinton

Overall – Aidan Carrano (LM) 38 on par 36 at Fairview Farms Golf Course, 2. Patrick DiPace (S) 39, 3. Aidan Haddard (S) 40, 4. Max Dinunzio (LM) 42, Eli Pelletier (LM) 42, Luke Howes (S) 42, 7. Liam O’Sullivan (LM) 44, Alex Parker (LM) 44, Kaeden Bass (S) 45, 10. Mark O’Donnell (S) 47

Records: Mills 1-0, Southington 0-1

Upcoming events

Saturday, Sept. 2

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

PRO BASEBALL

Richmond at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Southington, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

FOOTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 6 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Montville, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Somers/Rockville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NW Catholic at Avon, 6 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

FOOTBALL

Farmington at Bristol Eastern, 6:30 p.m.

Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis Mills at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Hall, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

BOYS SOCCER

Avon vs. Brien McMahon-Norwalk at Farmington Sports Arena, 10 a.m.

Middletown at Canton, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Avon at CIAC early-season tournament at Connecticut Sports Center

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton at Stratton Brook Invitational (Simsbury), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Georgia State, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

