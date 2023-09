Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 11-17, 2023

Monday, Sept. 11

BOYS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon, ppd

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Suffield, ppd

VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, NW Catholic 0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-14). Highlights: Mia Weber (A) 15 aces; Ainsley Evans (A) 4 kills; Claire Bartolucci (A) 4 kills

Farmington 3, Hall 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Southington, 6 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Rockville, 5 p.m.

Farmington at Avon, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA quarterfinals (best of 3)

Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

FOOTBALL

Avon at East Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Berlin, 7 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Valley Regional/Old Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Wethersfield, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Glastonbury at Avon, 5 p.m.

Canton at SMSA, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Lewis Mills, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

FOOTBALL

Lewis Mills at RHAM, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

NW Catholic at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at East Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at NW Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

East Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Notre Dame-Fairfield, noon

MINIATURE GOLF

Matterhorn International Pro-Am

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida International at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA quarterfinals (best-of-3)

Game 2: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

