Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 18-24, 2023

Monday, Sept. 18

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bloomfield at Avon, 6 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Ryan Lee Invitational (Timberlin, Berlin)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wethersfield at Avon, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

SImsbury, Conard at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon girls at Going to the Sun Invitational at Coginchaug, 3:30 p.m.

Canton, East Windsor, Windsor Locks at Coventry

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA quarterfinals

Game 3: Connecticut at Minnesota

Thursday, Sept. 21

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Hall, 6 p.m

Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at Ellington, 6:30 p.m.

Stratford at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Middletown, 3:30 p.m

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Hartford at Avon, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

FOOTBALL

Avon at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Lewis Mills, noon

CREC co-op at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Old Saybrook at Canton, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Stonington, 3 p.m.

