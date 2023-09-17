Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 18-24, 2023

Monday, Sept. 18
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bloomfield at Avon, 6 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Ryan Lee Invitational (Timberlin, Berlin)

Tuesday, Sept. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
SImsbury, Conard at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon girls at Going to the Sun Invitational at Coginchaug, 3:30 p.m.
Canton, East Windsor, Windsor Locks at Coventry
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA quarterfinals
Game 3: Connecticut at Minnesota

Thursday, Sept. 21
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Ellington, 6:30 p.m.
Stratford at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Middletown, 3:30 p.m
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Hartford at Avon, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23
FOOTBALL
Avon at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-Fairfield at Lewis Mills, noon
CREC co-op at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Old Saybrook at Canton, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 3 p.m.

Previous Fall 2023 results
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results