Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 18-24, 2023

Monday, Sept. 18
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Conard, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bloomfield at Avon, 6 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Ryan Lee Invitational (Timberlin, Berlin)
Tuesday, Sept. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wethersfield at Avon, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
SImsbury, Conard at Avon (Fisher Meadow), 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Hall at Avon, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon girls at Going to the Sun Invitational at Coginchaug, 3:30 p.m.
Canton, East Windsor, Windsor Locks at Coventry
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Granby at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Conard at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA quarterfinals
Game 3: Connecticut at Minnesota
Thursday, Sept. 21
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m
Stafford at Canton, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Ellington, 6:30 p.m.
Stratford at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
South Windsor at Avon, 6 p.m
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Middletown, 3:30 p.m
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Hartford at Avon, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Canton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
FOOTBALL
Avon at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-Fairfield at Lewis Mills, noon
CREC co-op at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Old Saybrook at Canton, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 3 p.m.
