Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Top  10 state polls

FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Greenwich (25) 3-0 778 1 LL
2. West Haven 3-0 672 4 LL
3. Cheshire 3-0 638 5 MM
4. Maloney 2-1 632 3 L
5. Newtown 3-0 498 7 LL
6. Shelton 2-1 428 8 L
7. Ansonia (1) 3-0 416 6 S
8. Staples 2-1 384 nr LL
9. Southington 2-1 362 2 LL
10. New Canaan 2-1 359 nr L
Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (3-0) 295; Darien (3-0) 249; Windsor (2-1) 198; Masuk (2-1) 122; North Haven (2-1) 102; Naugatuck (3-0) 97; Joel Barlow (3-0) 93; St. Joseph (2-1) 75; Hand (2-1) 58; Cromwell/Portland (3-0) 45; Wilton (3-0) 32 Guilford (3-0) 19; Fairfield Prep (0-3) 18; Hamden (2-1) 16; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0) 16; Hall (2-1) 8; Berlin (2-1) 7; Pomperaug (3-0) 7; Rockville (1-0) 7.
The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

 

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Greenwich (12) 3-0 388 1 LL
2. West Haven 3-0 342 2 LL
3. Cheshire (1) 3-0 308 5 MM
4. Maloney 2-1 274 4 L
5. Newtown 3-0 262 7 L
6. Staples 2-1 216 nr LL
7. Bloomfield 3-0 210 nr S
8. Ansonia 3-0 195 8 S
9. Shelton 2-1 173 10 L
10. New Canaan 2-1 172 nr L
Also receiving votes: Wilton (3-0), 139 points; Southington (2-1), 123; Masuk (2-1), 86; Naugatuck (3-0), 85; North Haven (2-1), 80; Darien (3-0), 66; Windsor (2-1), 45; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 37; St. Joseph (2-1), 29; Barlow (3-0), 26; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Hand (2-1), 15; Sheehan (2-1), 14; Tie, Hamden (2-1) and New Milford (2-1), 7.
Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

 

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 5 p.m.
East Windsor at Canton, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Glastonbury at Southington
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 2: Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27
GIRLS SOCCER
Coginchaug at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Granby at Suffield
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Glastonbury
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at East Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Somers/Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Granby, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington

Friday, Sept. 29
FOOTBALL
Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.
Farmington at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon at Harry Geraghty Invitational (South Windsor), 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.
Bolton at Canton, 5:30 P.M.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 3: New York at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
Hartford Public at Lewis Mills, noon
GIRLS SOCCER
East Granby at Avon, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Utah State at Connecticut, noon
PRO SOCCER
Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 4: New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m., if necessary

Previous Fall 2023 results
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results