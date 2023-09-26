Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Top 10 state polls
FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (25)
|3-0
|778
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven
|3-0
|672
|4
|LL
|3. Cheshire
|3-0
|638
|5
|MM
|4. Maloney
|2-1
|632
|3
|L
|5. Newtown
|3-0
|498
|7
|LL
|6. Shelton
|2-1
|428
|8
|L
|7. Ansonia (1)
|3-0
|416
|6
|S
|8. Staples
|2-1
|384
|nr
|LL
|9. Southington
|2-1
|362
|2
|LL
|10. New Canaan
|2-1
|359
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (3-0) 295; Darien (3-0) 249; Windsor (2-1) 198; Masuk (2-1) 122; North Haven (2-1) 102; Naugatuck (3-0) 97; Joel Barlow (3-0) 93; St. Joseph (2-1) 75; Hand (2-1) 58; Cromwell/Portland (3-0) 45; Wilton (3-0) 32 Guilford (3-0) 19; Fairfield Prep (0-3) 18; Hamden (2-1) 16; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0) 16; Hall (2-1) 8; Berlin (2-1) 7; Pomperaug (3-0) 7; Rockville (1-0) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (12)
|3-0
|388
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven
|3-0
|342
|2
|LL
|3. Cheshire (1)
|3-0
|308
|5
|MM
|4. Maloney
|2-1
|274
|4
|L
|5. Newtown
|3-0
|262
|7
|L
|6. Staples
|2-1
|216
|nr
|LL
|7. Bloomfield
|3-0
|210
|nr
|S
|8. Ansonia
|3-0
|195
|8
|S
|9. Shelton
|2-1
|173
|10
|L
|10. New Canaan
|2-1
|172
|nr
|L
|Also receiving votes: Wilton (3-0), 139 points; Southington (2-1), 123; Masuk (2-1), 86; Naugatuck (3-0), 85; North Haven (2-1), 80; Darien (3-0), 66; Windsor (2-1), 45; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 37; St. Joseph (2-1), 29; Barlow (3-0), 26; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Hand (2-1), 15; Sheehan (2-1), 14; Tie, Hamden (2-1) and New Milford (2-1), 7.
|Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
SMSA at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 5 p.m.
East Windsor at Canton, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Glastonbury at Southington
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 2: Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
GIRLS SOCCER
Coginchaug at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, East Granby at Suffield
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Glastonbury
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at East Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Somers/Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Granby, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Farmington
Friday, Sept. 29
FOOTBALL
Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.
Farmington at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon at Harry Geraghty Invitational (South Windsor), 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.
Bolton at Canton, 5:30 P.M.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 3: New York at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL
Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.
Hartford Public at Lewis Mills, noon
GIRLS SOCCER
East Granby at Avon, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Utah State at Connecticut, noon
PRO SOCCER
Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 4: New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m., if necessary
