Weekly scoreboard: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023

Top 10 state polls

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (25) 3-0 778 1 LL 2. West Haven 3-0 672 4 LL 3. Cheshire 3-0 638 5 MM 4. Maloney 2-1 632 3 L 5. Newtown 3-0 498 7 LL 6. Shelton 2-1 428 8 L 7. Ansonia (1) 3-0 416 6 S 8. Staples 2-1 384 nr LL 9. Southington 2-1 362 2 LL 10. New Canaan 2-1 359 nr L Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (3-0) 295; Darien (3-0) 249; Windsor (2-1) 198; Masuk (2-1) 122; North Haven (2-1) 102; Naugatuck (3-0) 97; Joel Barlow (3-0) 93; St. Joseph (2-1) 75; Hand (2-1) 58; Cromwell/Portland (3-0) 45; Wilton (3-0) 32 Guilford (3-0) 19; Fairfield Prep (0-3) 18; Hamden (2-1) 16; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0) 16; Hall (2-1) 8; Berlin (2-1) 7; Pomperaug (3-0) 7; Rockville (1-0) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 3, Sept. 25, 2023

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Greenwich (12) 3-0 388 1 LL 2. West Haven 3-0 342 2 LL 3. Cheshire (1) 3-0 308 5 MM 4. Maloney 2-1 274 4 L 5. Newtown 3-0 262 7 L 6. Staples 2-1 216 nr LL 7. Bloomfield 3-0 210 nr S 8. Ansonia 3-0 195 8 S 9. Shelton 2-1 173 10 L 10. New Canaan 2-1 172 nr L Also receiving votes: Wilton (3-0), 139 points; Southington (2-1), 123; Masuk (2-1), 86; Naugatuck (3-0), 85; North Haven (2-1), 80; Darien (3-0), 66; Windsor (2-1), 45; Fairfield Ludlowe (3-0), 37; St. Joseph (2-1), 29; Barlow (3-0), 26; Trumbull (1-2), 16; Hand (2-1), 15; Sheehan (2-1), 14; Tie, Hamden (2-1) and New Milford (2-1), 7. Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Sept. 26

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

SMSA at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Conard at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton at Haddam-Killingworth, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Simsbury at Avon, 5 p.m.

East Windsor at Canton, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Glastonbury at Southington

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 2: Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

GIRLS SOCCER

Coginchaug at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, East Granby at Suffield

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Glastonbury

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at East Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Somers/Rockville at Canton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Granby, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Farmington

Friday, Sept. 29

FOOTBALL

Platt at Avon, 6 p.m.

Farmington at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon at Harry Geraghty Invitational (South Windsor), 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Conard, 5 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 5:30 P.M.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 3: New York at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

FOOTBALL

Granby/Canton at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby, 1 p.m.

Hartford Public at Lewis Mills, noon

GIRLS SOCCER

East Granby at Avon, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah State at Connecticut, noon

PRO SOCCER

Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 4: New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m., if necessary

Previous Fall 2023 results

Sept. 18-24, 2023

Sept. 11-17, 2023

August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results

August 7-27, 2023

July 24-August 6, 2023

July 10-23, 2023

July 3-9, 2023

June 26-July 2, 2023

June 19-25, 2023

June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results

June 5-11, 2023

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022