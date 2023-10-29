2023 NCCC fall tournaments

North Central Connecticut Conference’s 2023 fall championship tournament schedule and results.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TBA

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 18)

Team results – 1. Suffield 26, 2. Bolton 77, 3. Rockville 85, 4. Granby 108, 5. Ellington 124, 6. Somers 125, 7. Canton 176, 8. Coventry 230, 9. Windsor Locks 268, 10. Stafford 285, 11. East Granby 322

Individual results – 1. Griffin Mandirola, Suffield, 16:08.52 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, new course record. Old mark: Mandirola 16:18.3 on Oct. 19. 2. John Glidden, Rockville, 16:45, 3. Shepard Livingston, Bolton, 17:09, 4. Nathan Peskin, Suffield, 17:55, 5. Jake Breton, Somers, 17:55, 6. Andrew Organ, Suffield, 18:03, 7. Keller Tobey, Suffield, 18:04, 8. Aiden Hopkins, Suffield, 18:08, 9. Davin Duffy, Bolton, 18:11, 10. Max Eckhart, Ellington 18:12

Canton runners: 28. Garrett Dolin 19:12, 29. Ethan Lindquist 19:20, 34. George Redford III 19:34, 40. Aedan Lane, 19:55, 45. Liam Vincent 20:28, 50. James Slavin 20:54, 55. Zach Redford 21:18

Final league standings (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 points for each team they beat at the league championship meet): Suffield (10-1) 21, Bolton (9-2) 19, Rockville (9-2) 18, Ellington (10-1) 17, Granby (7-4) 15

2023 NCCC boys cross country championship results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton (Oct. 18)

Team results: 1. Somers 27, 2. Ellington 46, 3. Bolton 111, 4. Rockville 112, 5. Suffield 127, 6. Stafford 152, 7. Coventry 204, 8. East Granby 208, 9. Granby 230, 10. Windsor Locks 233

Individual results – 1. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 19:56 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Julie Settevendemie, Somers, 20:16, 3. Karla Greenwood, Ellington, 20:30, 4. Ava DePeau, Somers, 20:55, 5. Abigail Prentiss, Stafford, 21:05, 6. Sara St. Germain, Somers, 21:18, 7. Keira Warner, Ellington, 21:33, 8. Dahlia Livingston Bolton, 21:34, 9. Jenna Luoma, Ellington, 21:38, 10. Julia Goric, Ellington, 21:46

Canton runners: None

Final league standings (teams get 1 point for each dual meet win and 1 points for each team they beat at the league championship meet): Somers (11-0) 22, Ellington (10-1) 20, Rockville (9-2) 18, Suffield (8-3) 16

2023 NCCC girls cross country championship results

