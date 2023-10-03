Connect with us

Boys Soccer

Alexander gets three goals to lead undefeated Granby

GRANBY, Oct. 3, 2023 – Chase Alexander had a hat trick (three goals) to lead the Granby Memorial boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Rockville Tuesday in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

Alexander scored goals off great crossing passes into the penalty box from teammates Aidan Henebry, Patrick Liss and Chas Orluk.

The undefeated Bears (9-0, 7-0 NCCC), who won their ninth straight contest, held Rockville (3-4-1) to just two shots on net. Goalie Trey Santasiere had two saves to earn the shutout.

Granby returns to action on Friday night when they host Somers on the turf field at 6 p.m.

