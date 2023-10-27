Avon blanks Farmington, 2-0, to keep state tournament hopes alive

Trevor Moretti and Lebron Reiser each scored goals as the Avon High boys soccer team beat Farmington, 2-0 in a CCC West match Thursday night at Tunxis Meade Park in Farmington to keep their state tournament hopes alive.

With the win, Avon (5-9-1) can qualify for the CIAC Class L tournament if they beat Bristol Central (6-8-1) on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on the turf field outside Avon High.

The Falcons, who had lost four straight matches, beat Farmington for the first time since 2018. The River Hawks were 6-0-1 in their last seven games against Avon.

Goalie Buster Akers made 14 saves in net to earn his third shutout of the season and help the Falcons prevail. The River Hawks had an 18-10 edge in shots.

Moretti scored off an assist from Diego Garza with 29 seconds remaining in the first half to give Avon the early lead. Reiser scored off an assist from Marcelo Razuri midway through the second half to give Avon some breathing room.

It’s the first shutout for Avon over Farmington since a 2-0 decision in 2015, the first year that the Falcons joined the CCC.

Avon 2, Farmington 0

At Farmington

Avon (5-9-1) 1 1 — 2

Farmington (7-5-4) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Trevor Moretti (A), Lebron Reiser (A); Assists: Diego Garza (A), Marcelo Razuri (A); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 14, Dante Fierro (F) 3; Shots: Farmington 18-10, Corner kicks: Farmington 7-4