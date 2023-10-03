Avon spikers win three straight games to beat East Catholic

MANCHESTER, Oct. 2, 2023 – Amelia Morrison had nine kills and one block to help the Avon High girls volleyball snap a two-match losing streak with a 3-1 win over East Catholic on Monday. The Falcons, who improve to 5-4 on the season, prevailed 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 and 25-18.

Ainsley Evans had eight kills and six serving aces while Ruby Worth had 11 digs and three aces. The Eagles fall to 4-5 on the year.

At the early end of an eight-match road trip, Avon travels to face Hartford Public on Tuesday.