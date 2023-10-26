Connect with us

Girls Volleyball

Avon sweeps Bristol Eastern to win ninth match of season

AVON, Oct. 25, 2023 – Amelia Morrison and Mia Weber had nine kills each as the Avon High girls volleyball team swept Bristol Eastern, 3-0 on Wednesday in the final home game of the regular season.

The Falcons (9-9) beat the visiting Lancers (12-6) by scores of 30-28, 25-21 and 25-17.

Morrison had nine kills and three blocks while Weber had nine kills, 14 digs and three serving aces. Tessa Robertson had 21 assists for the Falcons while Ruby Worth had 22 digs.

Avon, who has won two of their last three matches, closes out the regular season with a match at Northwest Catholic on Friday night in West Hartford.

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Girls Volleyball