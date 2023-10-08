Big rally lifts Avon booters past Enfield; Undefeated Granby tops Somers, 1-0

ENFIELD, Oct. 7, 2023 – Avon’s Braden Gilbey scored three goals as the Avon High boys soccer team erased a three-goal deficit to beat Enfield, 5-4 on Saturday in a Central Connecticut Conference contest.

Avon (3-5-1) trailed 4-1 with about 30 minutes left in regulation but scored four goals to secure their third win of the season. Gilbey’s game-winning goal with about 10 minutes left in the game came off an assist from Graham Rasy.

“While no coach likes to concede four goals, I’m thrilled with five second half goals on the road,” Avon High coach David Zlatin said. “This team has been ahead. We’ve been behind but we just don’t know when we’re beaten. Twelve of our fifteen goals this season have been in the second half.”

Down 2-0 at the half, Gilbey put the Falcons on the board, taking a pretty through ball from Trevor Moretti and popping it into the net. But Enfield (3-3-1) scored two goals, including a penalty kick, in the span of three minutes to take a 4-1 lead.

Avon cut the lead on a goal from Brendan McLaughlin with an assist from Gilbey. Less than two minutes later, the Falcons cut the lead to one, 4-3, when Moretti blasted hard shot into the net from 30 yards away with 20 minutes remaining. Ben Silverstein picked up the assist.

Less than a minute later, it was Gilbey scoring off an assist from Moretti. Avon scored three goals in 3:14 to erase a three-goal deficit and tie the game at 4-4.

With the victory, Avon snapped a three-game losing streak. Avon will host Lewis Mills on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field in Avon.

Avon 5, Enfield 4

At Enfield

Avon (3-5-1) 0 5 — 5

Enfield (3-3-1) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Jake Guistina (En), Brayden Eckert (En), Matt Daries (En), Antonio Calabrese (En), Brendan McLaughlin (A), Trevor Moretti (A), Braden Gilbey (A) 3; Assists: Trevor Moretti (A), Gilbey, Ben Silverstein (A), Moretti, Graham Rasy; Saves: Buster Akers (A) 8, Lucas Wachtel (En) 6

(2) Granby 1, Somers 0

SOMERS, Oct. 6, 2023 – Scottie Simpson scored off an excellent pass from teammate Chase Alexander to help No. 2 Granby boys soccer team to a 1-0 shutout win over Somers Friday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Bears (10-0, 8-0 NCCC), ranked second in the most recent Class M/S state top 10 coaches poll, secured their tenth straight win in a hard-fought and well-played game.

Trey Santasiere made nine saves in net to secure the shutout win for Granby. Bear defenders T.J. May and Jack Benoit played well defensively, clearing away several Somers scoring attempts.

Granby has a big game on Wednesday when they host NCCC contender Suffield (6-0-3, 4-0-1 NCCC) on the turf field at the high school beginning at 6 p.m.

Granby 1, Somers 0

At Somers

Granby (10-0) 1 0 — 1

Somers (4-5) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Scottie Simpson (G); Assist: Chase Alexander (G); Saves: Trey Santasiere (G) 9, RJ Goulet (S) 18