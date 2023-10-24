Crespo, Walker with 11 kills each as Simsbury bounces Glastonbury for a victory

SIMSBURY, Oct. 23, 2023 – Amanda Gallagher had 20 digs while teammates Maddie Crespo and Sadie Walker had 11 kills each as Simsbury grabbed a share of second place in the CCC West with a 3-0 win over Glastonbury on Monday.

The Trojans (11-7, 5-2 CCC West) beat Glastonbury, 25-19-26-24, 25-21 for their 11th win of the season. The Guardians slip to 14-4, 5-2 CCC West.

Lewis Mills 3, Middletown 2

BURLINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 – Lilly Coates had 11 kills, seven blocks and dug up seven balls to help the Lewis Mills girls volleyball team prevail in a tight, 3-2 marathon Monday in CCC South action.

The Spartans (14-5, 3-3 CCC South) prevailed 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 17-15) for the victory. Brooklyn Zimmerman had 11 digs for Mills while Alyssa Behrendt had 26 digs, five kills and three aces. Areli Wong had seven digs, five assists and two aces for Mills.

For Middletown (9-9, 1-6 CCC South), Hallie Robillard had 14 kills and six serving aces while Mia Annino had eight service aces and four kills.

Farmington 3, Avon 0

FARMINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 – Three days after securing a CIAC Class L tournament berth with a shutout win over Enfield, the Falcons were swept by Farmington (14-3, 4-3 CCC West) on Monday, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12 in a CCC West contest.

Avon (8-9, 1-6 CCC West) secured a state tournament berth on Friday with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 win over Enfield. Ainsley Evans had seven kills, eight digs and four serving aces. Grace O’Brien had seven kills with Tessa Robertson getting 6 assists and three serving aces.

Kelsey Higgins and Mattea Crosby had four kills each for Enfield (8-8).