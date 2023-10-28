Dynamic duo prevail at Trick or Trot road race in Collinsville

CANTON, Oct. 28, 2023 – The Halloween costumes were in Collinsville early on Saturday.

Less than 10 hours before the 30th annual Halloween parade, there were plenty of folks in costume for the seventh annual Trick or Trot road race to raise funds for the Canton Dollars for Scholars scholarship fund.

However, there was a dynamic duo not in costume that dominated the 3.1 mile road race. Wallingford’s Stephen Fengler and his older sister, Elizabeth, each set new course records to win the Trick or Trot race on the Farmington River trail.

Stephen Fengler raced against himself as he sprinted away from the pack at the start of the race, finishing with a new record time of 16:10.2. That erased the previous mark of 16:24 set by Terryville’s Colby Brown a year ago.

Elizabeth Fengler, no stranger to this course, set a new course record with a time of 19:10 and finished sixth overall out of a race record 170 runners. She broke the previous record of 21:42 set by Farmington’s Jackie Birge in 2018.

Elizabeth won the Burlington to Collinsville 10K road race in May, also on the Farmington River trial, with another course record time.

The two Fenglers, who both ran cross country and track and field at Sheehan High in Wallingford and then at Southern Connecticut State, have been collecting numerous road race trophies this year.

Both are members of the Run 1969 club, a group of runners that aims to compete in a road race in every single Connecticut town.

Among their latest victories were winning the recent Killingworth Road Race in August with Stephen setting a new course record and Elizabeth winning the women’s division also in record time. Stephen won the Torrington Road Race, the Killingly Four-Mile Race and the Griswold 6K with Elizabeth winning the women’s race each time.

What brought them to Collinsville? Just another town to check off, Elizabeth said with a smile.

“The costumes were nice,” she said.

With 170 runners on the course, race director Laurie McKenna estimated that would help raise at least $5,000 to go toward scholarships for Canton High students.

2023 Trick or Trot Road Race

At Canton

Overall – Stephen Fengler, Wallingford, 16:10.2 for 3.1 miles (new course record. Old mark, 16:24, Colby Brown, Terryville, 2022), 2. Doug Hackenyos, Canton, 18:23, 3. Mark Gaedje, East Granby 18:36, 4. Trevor Glidden, Seymour, 18:36, 5. Andrew Nigro, Bolton, 19:03, 6. Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford, 19:10, 7. Chris Prus, Southington, 19:13. 9. Connor Herdic, Simsbury, 20:22, 10. Bryce Cote, Portland 21:18

Top women – Elizabeth Fengler, Wallingford, 19:10 for 3.1 miles (new course record. Old mark, 21:42, Jackie Birge, Farmington, 2018), 2. Belle Magna, Canton, 24:11 (25th overall), 3. Christie Kania, Avon, 24:45 (26), 4. Tanya Kempf, Canton, 26:12 (34), 5. Laura Kozol, Avon, 26:41 (37)

