Gilbey had three goals as Avon tops BC to earn tournament berth

AVON, Oct. 28, 2023 – Braden Gilbey scored three goals and Trevor Moretti added a goal as the Avon High boys soccer team secured a berth in the upcoming Class L tournament with a 4-0 win over Bristol Central Saturday on the turf field.

Goalie Buster Akers made seven saves in net to earn his second consecutive shutout and his fourth of the season. It was the third hat trick of the season for Gilbey, who finished the regular season with a team-high 17 goals. He also had three goals in wins over Enfield and Lewis Mills earlier in October.

Avon finishes the regular season with a 6-9-1 and back-to-back victories over the Rams and Farmington to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Avon beat Farmington, 2-0, for the first time since 2018 on Thursday to put themselves in position to make the tournament with a win.

Prior to the Farmington victory, Avon had lost four straight matches and seven of their last nine matches including a four-goal loss to Farmington in early October.

The Class L tournament begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Avon 4, Bristol Central 0

At Avon

Bristol Central (6-9-1) 0 0 — 0

Avon (6-9-1) 2 2 — 4

Goals: Braden Gilbey (A) 3, Trevor Moretti; Saves: Buster Akers (A) 7, Harrison Ross (BC) 8; Shots: Avon 19-11; Corner kicks: BC 2-1