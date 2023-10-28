Connect with us

Football

Granby/Canton rallies for sixth victory; Avon, Simsbury drop decisions

Granby/Canton QB Vincent Forte (2) helped the Bears erase a 16-point deficit and beat CREC Friday night in Canton.

CANTON, Oct. 27, 2023 – Playing on his home field, QB Vincent Forte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a touchdown to help Granby/Canton erase an early 16-point deficit and beat the CREC co-op, 28-16, on Friday night in Canton.

Forte, who attends Canton High, completed 10-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two touchdown passes to Will Attianese. Forte’s one-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter gave the Bears (6-1) some breathing room.

Carter Chambers, who is also a Canton student, caught three passes for 90 yards. The Granby/Canton co-op plays one of their five home games each year in Canton.

CREC (3-4) led 16-0 after an 86-yard kickoff return from Elijah Williams to begin the game and a two-yard touchdown run from Jose Betancourt along with two successful two-point conversion passes.

Attianese’s nine yard TD pass from Forte and a successful two-point conversion pass cut the CREC lead to eight at halftime, 16-8. Attianese scored twice in the third quarter to give Granby/Canton the lead.

The Bears return to action on Friday night when they travel to Pierson Field in Cromwell to face the Cromwell/Portland co-op squad.

Granby/Canton 28, CREC co-op 16
At Canton
CREC (3-4)                              16   0   0  0  — 16
Granby/Canton (6-1)               0  8  12  8  — 28
First quarter
CREC: Elijah Williams 86 kickoff return (Tomarion Lafortune pass from Keith Agba)
CREC: Jose Betancourt 2 run (Lafortune pass from Agba)
Second quarter
G: Will Attianese 9 pass from Vincent Forte (Kendall Thomas pass from Forte)
Third quarter
G: Attianese 11 pass from Forte (pass failed)
G: Attianese 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
G: Forte 1 run (pass good)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Granby/Canton — Will Attianese 14-28; Vincent Forte 20-81
PASSING: Granby/Canton — Vincent Forte 10-22-2, 206
RECEIVING: Granby/Canton — Ryan Cunowski 2-46, Aidan Barbee 1-31, Carter Chambers 3-90, Will Attianese 4-39

Rocky Hill 28, Avon 6
ROCKY HILL, Oct. 27, 2023 – Jaden Veal caught seven passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns to help Rocky Hill win their first game of the season with a 28-6 win over Avon on Friday night at McIvar Field.

The Falcons (2-5) took an early 6-0 lead on a 9-yard run from Carter Davies but that would be it for Avon as the Terriers (1-6) scored 28 unanswered points.

Rocky Hill’s Joseph Motes completed 13-of-22 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Avon returns to action on Thursday night when they host South Windsor at 6 p.m. on the turf field.

Rocky Hill 28, Avon 6
At Rocky Hill
Avon (2-5)                  6  0  0  0 – 6
Rocky Hill (1-6)         6  0 8  14  — 28
First quarter
A: Carter Davies 9 run (run failed)
Third quarter
R: Jaden Veal 64 pass from Joey Motes (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
R: Veal 2 pass from Motes (Caden Huddleston pass from Motes)
R: Daryl Asante 2 run (Oleg Korotkyy run)
R: Korotkyy 25 pass from Motes (pass failed)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Rocky Hill – Joseph Motes 5-minus 11, Amare Barboza 1-minus 2, Oleg Korotkyy 4-22, Daryl Asante 2-9
PASSING: Rocky Hill – Joseph Motes 13-22-0, 184
RECEIVING: Rocky Hill – Asante 1-15, C. Huddlestone 1-minus 2, Jaden Veal 7-103, Oleg Korotkyy 5-68

Southington 42, Simsbury 7
SIMSBURY, Oct. 27, 2023 – Southington QB C.J. DiBenedetto completed 13-of-19 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Blue Knights to a dominating 42-7 win over Simsbury at Holden Field in a CCC Tier I contest on Friday night.

John Flynn caught seven passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns for Southington (5-2).

Alex Medina caught a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Patrick Mataczyk in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (1-6). Simsbury will host New Britain on Friday night at Holden Field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Southington 42, Simsbury 7
At Simsbury
Southington (5-2)   22  14  6  0  — 42
Simsbury (1-6)           0    0  0  7  — 7
First quarter
So: John Flynn 4 pass from Carmine DiBenedetto (Jake Carrier kick), 10:07
So: Owen Hunt 1 run (Carrier kick), 5:33
So: Flynn 17 pass from DiBenedetto (Ethan Vitti run), 2:34
Second quarter
So: Flynn 24 pass from DiBenedetto (Carrier kick), 5:40
So: Rashard Williams 80 pass from DiBenedetto (Carrier kick), 0:53
Third quarter
So: Flynn 40 pass from DiBenedetto (kick failed), 5:40
Fourth quarter
Sim: Alex Medina 5 pass from Patrick Mataczyk (Nolan Pendergast kick), 4:23
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Southington – Owen Hunt 8-53, Zack Findley 4-52, CJ DiBenedetto 2-7, Evan Carnright 1-2; Simsbury – Chad Mairano 11-33, Jacob Isabel 5-11, Mitchell Wallman 1-4, Patrick Matyczyk 4-2, Travis Bolognese 1-minus 5
PASSING: Southington – CJ DiBendedetto 13-19-0, 257; Simsbury – Patrick Matyczyk 8-19-1, 95
RECEIVING: Southington – John Flynn 7-130, Evan Anderson 3-27, Rashad Williams 2-86, Owen Hunt 1-14; Simsbury – Shane Butler 3-24, Chad Mairano 2-38, Alexander Medina 2-21, Andrew Kerwin 1-12

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

