Granby/Canton rallies for sixth victory; Avon, Simsbury drop decisions

CANTON, Oct. 27, 2023 – Playing on his home field, QB Vincent Forte threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a touchdown to help Granby/Canton erase an early 16-point deficit and beat the CREC co-op, 28-16, on Friday night in Canton.

Forte, who attends Canton High, completed 10-of-22 passes for 206 yards and two touchdown passes to Will Attianese. Forte’s one-yard run for a score in the fourth quarter gave the Bears (6-1) some breathing room.

Carter Chambers, who is also a Canton student, caught three passes for 90 yards. The Granby/Canton co-op plays one of their five home games each year in Canton.

CREC (3-4) led 16-0 after an 86-yard kickoff return from Elijah Williams to begin the game and a two-yard touchdown run from Jose Betancourt along with two successful two-point conversion passes.

Attianese’s nine yard TD pass from Forte and a successful two-point conversion pass cut the CREC lead to eight at halftime, 16-8. Attianese scored twice in the third quarter to give Granby/Canton the lead.

The Bears return to action on Friday night when they travel to Pierson Field in Cromwell to face the Cromwell/Portland co-op squad.

Granby/Canton 28, CREC co-op 16

At Canton

CREC (3-4) 16 0 0 0 — 16

Granby/Canton (6-1) 0 8 12 8 — 28

First quarter

CREC: Elijah Williams 86 kickoff return (Tomarion Lafortune pass from Keith Agba)

CREC: Jose Betancourt 2 run (Lafortune pass from Agba)

Second quarter

G: Will Attianese 9 pass from Vincent Forte (Kendall Thomas pass from Forte)

Third quarter

G: Attianese 11 pass from Forte (pass failed)

G: Attianese 1 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

G: Forte 1 run (pass good)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Granby/Canton — Will Attianese 14-28; Vincent Forte 20-81

PASSING: Granby/Canton — Vincent Forte 10-22-2, 206

RECEIVING: Granby/Canton — Ryan Cunowski 2-46, Aidan Barbee 1-31, Carter Chambers 3-90, Will Attianese 4-39

Rocky Hill 28, Avon 6

ROCKY HILL, Oct. 27, 2023 – Jaden Veal caught seven passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns to help Rocky Hill win their first game of the season with a 28-6 win over Avon on Friday night at McIvar Field.

The Falcons (2-5) took an early 6-0 lead on a 9-yard run from Carter Davies but that would be it for Avon as the Terriers (1-6) scored 28 unanswered points.

Rocky Hill’s Joseph Motes completed 13-of-22 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Avon returns to action on Thursday night when they host South Windsor at 6 p.m. on the turf field.

Rocky Hill 28, Avon 6

At Rocky Hill

Avon (2-5) 6 0 0 0 – 6

Rocky Hill (1-6) 6 0 8 14 — 28

First quarter

A: Carter Davies 9 run (run failed)

Third quarter

R: Jaden Veal 64 pass from Joey Motes (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

R: Veal 2 pass from Motes (Caden Huddleston pass from Motes)

R: Daryl Asante 2 run (Oleg Korotkyy run)

R: Korotkyy 25 pass from Motes (pass failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Rocky Hill – Joseph Motes 5-minus 11, Amare Barboza 1-minus 2, Oleg Korotkyy 4-22, Daryl Asante 2-9

PASSING: Rocky Hill – Joseph Motes 13-22-0, 184

RECEIVING: Rocky Hill – Asante 1-15, C. Huddlestone 1-minus 2, Jaden Veal 7-103, Oleg Korotkyy 5-68

Southington 42, Simsbury 7

SIMSBURY, Oct. 27, 2023 – Southington QB C.J. DiBenedetto completed 13-of-19 passes for 257 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Blue Knights to a dominating 42-7 win over Simsbury at Holden Field in a CCC Tier I contest on Friday night.

John Flynn caught seven passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns for Southington (5-2).

Alex Medina caught a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Patrick Mataczyk in the fourth quarter for the Trojans (1-6). Simsbury will host New Britain on Friday night at Holden Field beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Southington 42, Simsbury 7

At Simsbury

Southington (5-2) 22 14 6 0 — 42

Simsbury (1-6) 0 0 0 7 — 7

First quarter

So: John Flynn 4 pass from Carmine DiBenedetto (Jake Carrier kick), 10:07

So: Owen Hunt 1 run (Carrier kick), 5:33

So: Flynn 17 pass from DiBenedetto (Ethan Vitti run), 2:34

Second quarter

So: Flynn 24 pass from DiBenedetto (Carrier kick), 5:40

So: Rashard Williams 80 pass from DiBenedetto (Carrier kick), 0:53

Third quarter

So: Flynn 40 pass from DiBenedetto (kick failed), 5:40

Fourth quarter

Sim: Alex Medina 5 pass from Patrick Mataczyk (Nolan Pendergast kick), 4:23

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Southington – Owen Hunt 8-53, Zack Findley 4-52, CJ DiBenedetto 2-7, Evan Carnright 1-2; Simsbury – Chad Mairano 11-33, Jacob Isabel 5-11, Mitchell Wallman 1-4, Patrick Matyczyk 4-2, Travis Bolognese 1-minus 5

PASSING: Southington – CJ DiBendedetto 13-19-0, 257; Simsbury – Patrick Matyczyk 8-19-1, 95

RECEIVING: Southington – John Flynn 7-130, Evan Anderson 3-27, Rashad Williams 2-86, Owen Hunt 1-14; Simsbury – Shane Butler 3-24, Chad Mairano 2-38, Alexander Medina 2-21, Andrew Kerwin 1-12