Huskies can’t keep BC off the field in 21-14 defeat

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass., Oct. 28, 2023 – The Boston College football kept the ball away from the University of Connecticut and won their fourth straight game with a 21-14 non-conference win on a summer-like afternoon.

The Eagles (5-3) converted on 10-of-16 third down plays and on 3-of-4 fourth down plays as they held the ball for 40:44 minutes. Boston College had 30 first downs.

BC’s Kye Robichaux led the Eagles with 112 yards and two touchdowns with QB Thomas Castellanos completing 16 of 24 passes for 151 yards and one TD. He ran for 45 yards on 14 carries.

UConn (1-7) got the scoring going, capitalizing on a turnover by BC on its first drive. The Huskies found the end zone from one-yard out to take a 7-0 lead with 4:26 to go in the first quarter.

The Eagles would respond with a touchdown on their next drive, as Robichaux rushed five yards for the score, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Castellanos found Alex Broome on a 6-yard swing play with 6:26 left in the opening half, giving BC a 14-7 lead. Broome accounted for 40 of the 66 yards gained on the scoring drive. BC came up empty on two drives in Huskies territory late in the second and took the one-touchdown lead into the locker room at the break.

BC would make it a two-score game in the closing minute of the third quarter, as Robichaux hit paydirt for the second time this afternoon. He blasted up the middle from 13 yards out, to make it 21-7 with 40 seconds left in the period.

UConn would not go away. The Huskies cut it to 21-14 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter on 30-yard run from Norwalk’s Cam Edwards, but that was as close as they would get.

After a missed field goal by UConn from 54 yards with 6:44 left, Boston College bled the clock on its final drive, finishing with a knee in victory formation.

Edwards ran for a team-high 89 yards and one TD on 16 carries by QB Ta’Wuan Roberson completed 11-of-24 passes for 130 yards.

Information from UConn and Boston College Sports Information used in this report

Boston College 21, UConn 14

At Chestnut Hill, MA

UConn (1-7) 7 0 0 7 – 14

Boston College (5-3) 7 7 7 0 — 21

First quarter

C: Jelani Stafford 1 run (Noe Ruelas kick), 4:26

BC: Kye Robichaux 5 run (Liam Connor kick), 0:09

Second quarter

BC: Alex Broome 6 pass from Thomas Castellanos (Connor kick), 6:26

Third quarter

BC: Robichaux 13 run (Connor kick), 0:40

Fourth quarter

C: Cam Edwards 30 run (Ruelas kick), 13:51