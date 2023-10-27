No. 8 Canton wins 15th straight game

WESTBROOK, Oct. 26, 2023 – Annie Sedor had two goals and goalie Lyla O’Connor made seven saves in net to earn her ninth shutout of the season as the No. 8 Canton field hockey team blanked Westbrook/Old Lyme on Thursday, 4-0.

The win moved Canton (15-0, 8-0 NCCC) one win away from the third undefeated and untied regular season in school history. The Warriors close out the regular season on Monday with a home game against Northwestern on the turf field at the high school.

Canton previously had undefeated 16-0 seasons in 1991 and 1992. Both years, the Warriors went onto win the Class S championship. The Warriors did go 15-0-1 in 1986.

Ellie Bahre scored her team-leading 17th goal in the victory over Westbrook/Old Lyme while Madi Dufresne scored her eighth goal of the season.