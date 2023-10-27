Connect with us

Field hockey

No. 8 Canton wins 15th straight game

Canton’s Bridget Sonju (22) and the Warriors won their 15th straight game on Thursday with a 4-0 win over Westbrook/Old Lyme.

WESTBROOK, Oct. 26, 2023 – Annie Sedor had two goals and goalie Lyla O’Connor made seven saves in net to earn her ninth shutout of the season as the No. 8 Canton field hockey team blanked Westbrook/Old Lyme on Thursday, 4-0.

The win moved Canton (15-0, 8-0 NCCC) one win away from the third undefeated and untied regular season in school history. The Warriors close out the regular season on Monday with a home game against Northwestern on the turf field at the high school.

Canton previously had undefeated 16-0 seasons in 1991 and 1992. Both years, the Warriors went onto win the Class S championship. The Warriors did go 15-0-1 in 1986.

Ellie Bahre scored her team-leading 17th goal in the victory over Westbrook/Old Lyme while Madi Dufresne scored her eighth goal of the season.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

