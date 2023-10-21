Smith wins CCC fall championship on first playoff hole

NEW BRITAIN, Oct. 19, 2023 – Farmington’s Caleb Smith sank a 15-foot putt for par on the first playoff hole to win the Central Connecticut Conference Fall Golf Championship tournament Thursday at Stanley Golf Course.

Smith and Glastonbury’s Gavin Kvadus each finished at even par 71 after the 18-hole event. Kvadus finished only a roll with birdies on four of his final five holes of regulation. But it was Smith with his fourth birdie of the day to win the championship.

Glastonbury won the CCC championship with a 299, 13 shots ahead of Berlin and Simsbury (312), who finished tied for second place. Farmington (218) finished third.

BOYS GOLF

CCC Fall Championship

At New Britain

Team results — 1. Glastonbury 299, 2. Simsbury and Berlin 312, 4. Farmington 318, 5. Hall 323, 6. Newington 325, 7. Conard 328, 8. NW Catholic 331, 9. Southington 336, 10. Wethersfield 340, 11. Lewis Mills 341, 12. Avon 342, 13. Rocky Hill 345

Top individuals — 1. Caleb Smith, Farmington 71 at Stanley Golf Course (par 71), 2. Gavin Kvadus, Glastonbury 71, 3. Brennan Meyers, Berlin 72, 4. Will Gregware, Conard 73, 5. Tyson Asadourian, Rocky Hill; Parker Shen, Simsbury, Cole Banning NWC and Derek Thomas, Glastonbury 74. 9. Mike Litke, Glastonbury 75, 10. Freddie Wright, Hall 77

NOTE: Smith won tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole

Avon results: 11. Blake Barrett 78, 43. Niki Buerkler 86, 49. Rob Blackwell 88, 55. Shaiyan Shah 55, 63. Declan Mahoney 94

Lewis Mills results: 27. Aidan Carrano 82, Max Dinunzio 82, 37. Eli Pelletier 85, 59. Tristan Mooney 92, Brett Harding 92

Other Simsbury results: 11. Toby Mendes 78, Ryan Donohue 78, 27. Aiden Ouellette 82, 49. Cameron Swan 88

Other Farmington results: 15. William Blore 79, 27. Aiden Cho 82, 43. Noah Gross 86, 45. Tyler Kiszka 87