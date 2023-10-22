South Florida rallies to beat UConn, 24-21

EAST HARTFORD, Oct. 21, 2023 – South Florida scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to erase a 12-poiint deficit and beat the University of Connecticut, 24-21 on Saturday at Rentschler Field.

USF running back Nay’Quan Wright scored his second touchdown of the game with 4:02 remaining to put the Bulls ahead to stay.

The Huskies (1-6) had a 21-10 lead after Norwalk’s Cam Edwards scored on a 33-yard run with 12:45 left in the game. Edwards got his shot when Victor Rosa was hurt early in the game. Edwards ran for a career-high 149 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 15 yards and a touchdown from Ta’Quan Roberson.

Second TD of the game for Cam Edwards 😤 pic.twitter.com/9AOXsRFsJd — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) October 21, 2023

After Edwards’ touchdown, South Florida (4-4) marched down the field, covering 75 yards in nine plays with Brown scoring from six yards away to cut the lead to four, 21-17, with 9:51 remaining.

South Florida forced the Huskies to punt but for Connecticut, it was a controversial series. On third down and six from the Bulls’ 40-yard line, Roberson’s pass to Kevens Clercius was incomplete. But it was right in front of Husky coach Jim Mora, who was livid after he saw the South Florida defensive back literally push Clercius out of bounds.

But the call stood and South Florida marched down the field sparked by a 47-yard run from Wright that set up the Bulls inside the 10-yard line. Wright scored from four yards out with 4:02 remaining to put the Bulls ahead.

Cam Edwards with a HUGE spark ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0Jb8zgkHks — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) October 21, 2023

Roberson completed 19-of-34 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown for Connecticut. Senior linebacker Jackson Mitchell had 15 tackles (nine solo) and a tackle for a loss. Malik Dixon-Williams had a season-high 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

The Huskies play at Boston College next Saturday in Chestnut Hill, beginning at noon on the ACC Network.

South Florida 24, UConn 21

At East Hartford

South Florida (4-4) 7 3 0 14 — 24

UConn (1-6) 0 14 0 7 — 21

First quarter

SF: Nay’Quan Wright 1 run (John Cannon kick), 10:21

Second quarter

C: Ta’Quan Roberson 24 run (Joe McFadden kick), 14:04

SF: Cannon 45 FG, 6:48

C: Cam Edwards 6 pass from Roberson (McFadden kick), 3:40

Fourth quarter

C: Edwards 33 run (McFadden kick), 12:45

SF: Byrum Brown 6 run (Cannon kick), 9:51

SF: Wright 4 run (Cannon kick), 4:02

Individual statistics

RUSHING: SF – Wright 26-186, Brown 14-61, K’Wan Powell 9-13; UConn – Edwards 22-149, Roberson 5-24, Ross Cameron 1-14, Victor Rosa 3-6, Jelani Stafford 1-0

PASSING: SF – Brown 27-39-1, 203; UConn – Roberson 19-34-1, 175

RECEIVING: SF: Michael Brown-Stephens 9-92, Sean Atkins 8-57, Weston Wolff 2-25, Naiem Simmons 4-19, Jaden Alexis 1-4, K’Wan Powell 1-3, Jayson Littlejohn 1-2; UConn – Ross Cameron 5-87, Brett Buckman 7-52, Justin Joly 3-28, Cam Edwards 4-15