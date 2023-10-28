Suffield blanks Canton, 2-0 to win NCCC championship

SUFFIELD, Oct. 27, 2023 – The Suffield High boys soccer team hasn’t lost a game yet this season. The Wildcats are 12-0-3 but they still see themselves as a scrappy, little underdog team.

“We pride ourselves on having the work ethic to play games like this,” Suffield High’s Ryan Sunshine said Friday afternoon after the Wildcats blanked Canton, 2-0, in a winner-take-all contest to capture the NCCC championship. “We know we may not be the most talented team in the world, but we have a knack for not losing. We can finish out games.”

With the victory, Suffield (12-0-3, 11-0-1 NCCC) clinched their first sole league championship since 2015. “We don’t have a lot of skilled, skilled players,” Suffield head coach Mark Cervione said. “We just play with a lot of heart and a lot of aggression.”

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in the span of 11 minutes in the first half to take a command two-goal lead. But the Warriors (11-4-2, 11-2 NCCC) were never really in contention, at least in the first half. Suffield constantly because Canton to the ball throughout the game and frustrated the Warriors with their ability to pass and keep the ball away from them.

“We had to come out with the most intensity and energy because (winning those 50/50) balls especially in the midfield, that is what stops them from scoring and gives us the upper hand,” said Sunshine, who scored a goal in the game.

Canton was looking for their first sole NCCC championship since 2002. The two teams did share the NCCC title two years ago in 2021.

The Warriors won’t see Suffield again. The Wildcats are in the Class L tournament while Canton is in Class S. But there is the issue of confidence and maturity that has yet to be resolved.

The Warriors have struggled against some quality opponents this year. They dropped a 3-1 decision to Old Saybrook in September and gave up two late goals to drop a 2-1 decision to Bethel two weeks ago. But they did beat Granby (2-0), Somers (3-2) and Ellington (3-1).

“They fold when they face a team that has good pressure on them,” head coach Bill Phelps said. “They get very nervous, especially if they are coming from behind. We were playing Bethel the other day and we were kicking their butt. And then we gave up two late goals. We just don’t the maturity yet.”

Phelps knew pretty quickly that it would be a challenging day for the Warriors.

“We weren’t talking. We weren’t moving,” he said. “We let them dictate the game and if they dictate the game, we lose. If we dictate the game, we’re in it.”

He sees the talent on the field for Canton. “We have the ability. We have a team that is excellent. But when they don’t show and fold under good pressure … “

With 18:47 gone in the game, Adam Saleh ripped a shot from the right side of the field that beat Canton goalie Gavyn Munson to his right side for a 1-0 lead.

Eleven minutes later, Suffield made it 2-0 when Sunshine tapped in a pass from Josh Zenczak that was crossed across the goal mouth.

A few minutes later, Saleh beat three defenders in the middle of the field and got a hard shot off on Munson but we made the stop to keep the Warriors in the game.

The Warriors played better in the second half and had a few opportunities but none that really came close to getting into the net.

Canton will be off until the Class S tournament begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Suffield 2, Canton 0

At Suffield

Canton (11-4-2) 0 0 — 0

Suffield (12-0-3) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Adam Saleh (S), Ryan Sunshine (S); Assists: Greg Baris (S), Josh Zenczak (S); Saves: Craig Sinatek (S) 12; Gavyn Munson (C); Shots: Suffield 24-17; Corner kicks: Suffield 4-3

2023 NCCC Boys Soccer

Team Lg. Pts. Overall x-Suffield 11-0-1 23 12-0-3 Canton 11-2 22 11-4-2 Granby 10-3 20 12-3-1 Remaining key games

Friday, Oct. 27

Suffield 2, Canton 0

Granby 2, Ellington 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Suffield at Bolton

x-clinched league championship

Recent NCCC boys soccer champions

2023: Suffield

2022: Ellington

2021: Canton and Suffield

2020: COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Ellington

2018: Ellington

2017: Granby

2016: Granby

2015: Suffield

2014: Suffield

2013: Suffield

2012: Suffield

2011: Suffield