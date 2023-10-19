Suffield boys, Somers girls win NCCC meets; Top 10 finishes for Avon

Suffield High’s Griffin Mandirola set a new course record and became just the second runner to win three North Central Connecticut Conference (NCCC) cross country championships in the last 40 years with a victory at the league championship meet Wednesday in Bolton.

Mandirola easily beat Rockville’s John Glidden by 37 seconds to help the Wildcats win the meet for the seventh time in the last eight years with a 26-77 win over Bolton. There was no NCCC championship meet in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mandirola’s time of 16:08.52 for 3.1 miles in Bolton enabled him to erase the course record that he owned. He ran a time of 16:18 last week. The last runner to win three consecutive NCCC championships was Ellington’s David Metzger from 2001-03. Our NCCC cross country records at the Collinsville Press only go back to 1982.

Nathan Peskin (fourth, 17:55), Andrew Organ (sixth, 18:03), Keller Tobey (seventh, 18:04) and Aiden Hopkins (eighth, 18:08) also finished in the top 10 for the Wildcats.

Canton (3-7, 3-7 NCCC) finished seventh and was led by Garrett Dolin, who finished 28th with a time of 19:12.

In the girls race, Somers’ Stephanie Burzynski won her second consecutive NCCC championship with a 20 second win over teammate Julie Settevendemie. Burzynski finished first with a time of 19:58 over the 3.1 mile course in Somers.

Burzynski helped Somers win the NCCC championship meet for the fourth time in the last five years. There was no championship meet in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Somers had three runners among the first six runners to cross the finish line to beat Ellington, 27-46 to win the championship meet. On the girls side, two runners have won three championships in the last 40 years. Ellington’s Jessica O’Connor won three straight from 1989-91 along with Somers’ Kylie Raymond from 2017-19.

Canton (0-10, 0-10 NCCC) didn’t have any runners in the varsity girls race.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton

Team results – 1. Suffield 26, 2. Bolton 77, 3. Rockville 85, 4. Granby 108, 5. Ellington 124, 6. Somers 125, 7. Canton 176, 8. Coventry 230, 9. Windsor Locks 268, 10. Stafford 285, 11. East Granby 322

Individual results – 1. Griffin Mandirola, Suffield, 16:08.52 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, new course record. Old mark: Mandirola 16:18.3 on Oct. 19. 2. John Glidden, Rockville, 16:45, 3. Shepard Livingston, Bolton, 17:09, 4. Nathan Peskin, Suffield, 17:55, 5. Jake Breton, Somers, 17:55, 6. Andrew Organ, Suffield, 18:03, 7. Keller Tobey, Suffield, 18:04, 8. Aiden Hopkins, Suffield, 18:08, 9. Davin Duffy, Bolton, 18:11, 10. Max Eckhart, Ellington 18:12

Canton runners: 28. Garrett Dolin 19:12, 29. Ethan Lindquist 19:20, 34. George Redford III 19:34, 40. Aedan Lane, 19:55, 45. Liam Vincent 20:28, 50. James Slavin 20:54, 55. Zach Redford 21:18

2023 NCCC boys cross country championship results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC championships

At Bolton

Team results: 1. Somers 27, 2. Ellington 46, 3. Bolton 111, 4. Rockville 112, 5. Suffield 127, 6. Stafford 152, 7. Coventry 204, 8. East Granby 208, 9. Granby 230, 10. Windsor Locks 233

Individual results – 1. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers, 19:56 for 3.1 miles at Bolton, 2. Julie Settevendemie, Somers, 20:16, 3. Karla Greenwood, Ellington, 20:30, 4. Ava DePeau, Somers, 20:55, 5. Abigail Prentiss, Stafford, 21:05, 6. Sara St. Germain, Somers, 21:18, 7. Keira Warner, Ellington, 21:33, 8. Dahlia Livingston Bolton, 21:34, 9. Jenna Luoma, Ellington, 21:38, 10. Julia Goric, Ellington, 21:46

Canton runners: None

2023 NCCC girls cross country championship results



Top 10 finishes for Avon teams at CCC

MANCHESTER, Oct. 17, 2023 – The Avon High boys and girls cross country teams earned top 10 finishes at the Central Connecticut Conference (CCC) championship meet on Monday at Wickham Park.

Led by Brahm Bulow, who finished 30th with a time of 17:35 in a race that will be bigger than each of the upcoming CIAC divisional championship races, Avon finished seventh overall out of 31 teams in the CCC in the boys competition that included 227 runners.

Brahm Bulow led the Falcons (3-4, 3-4 CCC West) with a time of 17:35 finishing in 29th place, earning All-Conference honors along with teammates Chris Campbell, Ethan Sloat and Andrew Kessler.

Glastonbury won the CCC championship with a 54-92 victory over Hall. Lewis Mills was tenth with 256 points.

In the girls race, freshman Abby Van Hoof finished ninth with a time of 20:19 to earn All-Conference honors and help Avon (3-4, 3-4 CCC West) finish tenth out of 31 runners in the CCC championship race. Katelyn Westerberg (31) and Ying Ying Cheng (38) also earned All-CCC honors.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships

At Manchester

Top 10 team results – 1. E.O. Smith 46, 2. Hall 53, 3. Rocky Hill 133, 4. Southington 147, 5. Simsbury 191, 6. Conard 210, 7. Avon 218, 8. Tolland 237, 9. Glastonbury 256, 10. Lewis Mills 256

Top 10 individuals: Isaac Mahler, Hall 16:00.3 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Colby Bornstein, Tolland 16:17, 3. Jack Mattingly, EO Smith, 16:28.4, 4. Daniel Coyne, Simsbury, 16:41, 5. Brendan Cook, EO Smith 16:45, 6. Ben Lewis, Hall 17:03, 7. William Liebler, Southington, 17:05, 8. Gabriel Montoya, EO Smith 17:06, 9. Crawford Cauthen, Glastonbury, 17:09, 10. Chase McNamara, Plainville 17:10

Other teams: 22. Farmington 613

Avon runners: 30. Brahm Bulow 17:35, 33. Chris Campbell 17:38, 36. Ethan Sloat 17:55, 53. Andrew Kessler 18:14, 68. William Nusom 18:35, 88. Owen White 19:11, 95. John Pierangeli 19:22

Race results

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CCC championships

At Manchester

Top 10 teams – 1. Glastonbury 54, 2. Hall 92, 3. Southington 175, 4. Manchester 178, 5. E.O. Smith 194, 6. Simsbury 204, 7. Windsor 230, 8. Conard 232, 9. Plainville 248, 10. Avon 255.

Other teams: 14. Farmington 361, 24. Lewis Mills 636

Top 10 individuals: Tess Sherry, Conard 18:30.2 for 3.1 miles at Wickham Park, 2. Katherine Bohlke 18:38, 3. Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury 19:24, 4. Jessica Lombardo, Southington 19:33, 5. Liv Sherry, Conard, 19:46, 6. Harper Shirley, Manchester, 20:00, 7. Gabriela Hernandez, EO Smith, 20:07, 8. Jacqueline Dudas, Glastonbury, 20:08, 9. Abigail Van Hoof, Avon, 20:19, 10. Jordan Stygar, EO Smith 20:33

Other Avon runners: 31. Katelyn Westerberg 21:53, 38. Ying Ying Cheng 22:06, 61. Spriha Dharan 22:58, 129. Suhaana Jadia 25:37, 136. Anya Yu 25:47, 137. Yasmin Rensch 25:51

Race results