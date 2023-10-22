Undefeated Canton beats Simsbury for first time since 2007

SIMSBURY, Oct. 19, 2023 – There is a long history of success surrounding the Canton High field hockey program. Over a stretch of 22 years through 2007, the Warriors played in 11 state championship games and won seven times.

Most of the players on this year’s Canton squad weren’t even born yet.

Yet, the 2023 edition of the Warriors is looking to ensure they won’t be overlooked when one looks back at the history of this program.

Canton has won their first 12 games of the season, had already secured their third straight North Central Connecticut Conference championship and has been ranked in the top 10 of the state coaches poll throughout the fall.

On Thursday night, No. 6 Canton beat Simsbury for the first time since 2007 with a 2-0 decision under the lights at Holden Field, snapping a nine-game losing streak at the hands of the Trojans.

Ellie Bahre scored her team-leading 15th goal of the season while Anne Sedor scored her fourth. Thanks to Canton’s excellent defense, goalie Lyla O’Connor didn’t have to make a save to earn her seventh shutout of the season.

“When they step on this field, they work hard and they don’t give up,” Canton High coach Margaret Bristol said. “They don’t crumble under pressure.”

While the Warriors have won their first 12 games of the season, they have been tested, Bristol said.

They had just one goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Suffield that clinched the NCCC championship. Games with rival Granby are never easy. The Warriors (12-0, 7-0 NCCC) swept a pair from the Bears by identical 2-0 scores. O’Connor had a season-high 13 saves in the win over Granby on Oct. 5 and had nine against Suffield on the road on Tuesday.

“She’s definitely being tested and she is going great,” Bristol said of O’Connor. “She is composed under pressure and every game, she gets a little bit better.”

Few coaches anticipate runs that include 12 straight wins with seven shutouts to begin the season. It’s the best start to a season in more than 30 years since the Warriors went 19-0 in 1992.

“I knew we lost 10 seniors (from the 2022 team) but we knew the team coming back was a talented team,” Bristol said. “I knew this team was a hard-working team and their effort has paid off.”

Bahre leads the team in scoring but she has had plenty of help from her teammates including Madi Dufresne with seven goals and Megan Haynes, Valerie Naja, Sedor and Paige Sidrane with four goals each.

“We look at what we do in games, work on it in practice and apply it in the (next) game,” Bristol said.

Canton closes out the regular season with a game at Conard (8-3-1) on Monday night followed by games on grass at Stafford and Westbrook.

The CIAC Class S tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 6 and the Warriors are looking forward to playing in it. A year ago, Canton lost to Stonington in the semifinals, 2-1, on penalty strokes on an evening when snow blanketed the field.

“They’re still upset over what happened last year in the semifinals and they have not forgotten,” Bristol said. “A year later and they talk about it all the time. It’s in the back of their minds. They know what it felt like (after losing that game).”

Canton has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the state coaches poll. Defending Class S champion North Branford (15-0) has been as high as No. 4 in the poll.

The Warriors close out the regular season by hosting Northwestern on Oct. 30. The Warriors have won a third straight NCCC title, something they hadn’t done since 1998. Canton won nine straight league titles from 1990 through 1998.

Canton 2, Simsbury 1

At Simsbury

Canton (12-0) 0 1 0 1 — 2

Simsbury (7-4-0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Ellie Bahre (C), Annie Sedor (C); Assists: Emma Foy (C); Saves: Lyla O’Connor (C) 0, Josie Magee (S) 9; Penalty corners: Canton 7-0