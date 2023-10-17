Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 16-22, 2023

Monday, Oct. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Bethel 2, Canton 1
Lewis Mills 1, Berlin 1, tie
GIRLS SOCCER
Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Farmington 3, NW Catholic 1
Granby 2, Simsbury 1
Conard 5, Lewis Mills 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Southington
Conard 3, Simsbury 1
Lewis Mills 3, Maloney 1
Granby 3, Torrington 1
Farmington at NW Catholic
Bolton 3, East Granby 0
State top 10 polls
FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 5, Oct. 16, 2023
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (24)
|5-0
|776
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven
|5-0
|706
|2
|LL
|3. Cheshire (1)
|6-0
|668
|3
|MM
|4. Maloney
|4-1
|618
|4
|L
|5. Newtown
|5-0
|529
|5
|L
|6. New Canaan
|4-1
|481
|6
|L
|7. Staples
|4-1
|469
|7
|LL
|8. Ansonia (1)
|5-0
|356
|8
|S
|9. Bloomfield
|4-0
|305
|10
|S
|10. Darien
|4-1
|267
|9
|L
|Others receiving votes: Windsor (4-1) 243; North Haven (4-1) 239; Shelton (4-2) 219; Naugatuck (5-0) 151; Masuk (4-1) 128; Hand (5-1) 123; Wilton (4-1) 86; Hall (4-1) 46; Berlin (4-1) 45; Rockville (4-0) 45; Southington (3-2) 45; St. Joseph (3-2) 23; Oxford (5-0) 16; Stonington (5-0) 14; Cromwell/Portland (4-1) 9; Fairfield Ludlowe (4-1) 8; Fitch (4-1) 8; Pomperaug (4-1) 7.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Week 6, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (11)
|5-0
|386
|1
|LL
|2. West Haven (1)
|5-0
|350
|2
|LL
|3. Cheshire (1)
|6-0
|320
|3
|MM
|4. Maloney
|4-1
|292
|4
|L
|5. Newtown
|5-0
|247
|5
|LL
|6. Staples
|4-1
|231
|6
|LL
|7. New Canaan
|4-1
|229
|7
|L
|8. Bloomfield
|4-0
|220
|8
|S
|9. North Haven
|4-1
|205
|9
|MM
|10. Ansonia
|5-0
|172
|10
|S
|Also receiving votes: Naugatuck (5-0), 119 points; Shelton (4-2), 111; Masuk (4-1), 92; Wilton (4-1), 90; Windsor (4-1), 82; Darien (4-1), 71; Hall (4-1), 30; Hand (5-1), 18; Tie, Berlin (4-1) and Notre Dame-Fairfield (5-0), 14; Southington (3-2), 8; Tie, Rockville (4-0) and St. Joseph (3-2), 7.
|Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
Upcoming events
Tuesday, Oct 17
BOYS SOCCER
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Wickham Park, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at NW Catholic, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
FOOTBALL
Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Simsbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Canton at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Enfield at Avon, 6:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at CCC Fall Championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain, 9 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
FOOTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 7:30 p.m.
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at East Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
