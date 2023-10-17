Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 16-22, 2023

Monday, Oct. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Bethel 2, Canton 1

Lewis Mills 1, Berlin 1, tie

GIRLS SOCCER

Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Farmington 3, NW Catholic 1

Granby 2, Simsbury 1

Conard 5, Lewis Mills 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Southington

Conard 3, Simsbury 1

Lewis Mills 3, Maloney 1

Granby 3, Torrington 1

Farmington at NW Catholic

Bolton 3, East Granby 0

State top 10 polls

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 5, Oct. 16, 2023

School Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (24) 5-0 776 1 LL 2. West Haven 5-0 706 2 LL 3. Cheshire (1) 6-0 668 3 MM 4. Maloney 4-1 618 4 L 5. Newtown 5-0 529 5 L 6. New Canaan 4-1 481 6 L 7. Staples 4-1 469 7 LL 8. Ansonia (1) 5-0 356 8 S 9. Bloomfield 4-0 305 10 S 10. Darien 4-1 267 9 L Others receiving votes: Windsor (4-1) 243; North Haven (4-1) 239; Shelton (4-2) 219; Naugatuck (5-0) 151; Masuk (4-1) 128; Hand (5-1) 123; Wilton (4-1) 86; Hall (4-1) 46; Berlin (4-1) 45; Rockville (4-0) 45; Southington (3-2) 45; St. Joseph (3-2) 23; Oxford (5-0) 16; Stonington (5-0) 14; Cromwell/Portland (4-1) 9; Fairfield Ludlowe (4-1) 8; Fitch (4-1) 8; Pomperaug (4-1) 7. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 6, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

School Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (11) 5-0 386 1 LL 2. West Haven (1) 5-0 350 2 LL 3. Cheshire (1) 6-0 320 3 MM 4. Maloney 4-1 292 4 L 5. Newtown 5-0 247 5 LL 6. Staples 4-1 231 6 LL 7. New Canaan 4-1 229 7 L 8. Bloomfield 4-0 220 8 S 9. North Haven 4-1 205 9 MM 10. Ansonia 5-0 172 10 S Also receiving votes: Naugatuck (5-0), 119 points; Shelton (4-2), 111; Masuk (4-1), 92; Wilton (4-1), 90; Windsor (4-1), 82; Darien (4-1), 71; Hall (4-1), 30; Hand (5-1), 18; Tie, Berlin (4-1) and Notre Dame-Fairfield (5-0), 14; Southington (3-2), 8; Tie, Rockville (4-0) and St. Joseph (3-2), 7. Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

Upcoming events

Tuesday, Oct 17

BOYS SOCCER

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Wickham Park, 3 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

GIRLS SOCCER

Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at Ellington, 6:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

FOOTBALL

Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Simsbury at Avon, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Canton at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Enfield at Avon, 6:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at CCC Fall Championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

FOOTBALL

Farmington at Avon, 7:30 p.m.

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton at East Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

BOYS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stafford at Canton, 1 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon at Stonington, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

