Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 16-22, 2023

Hartford’s Elvis Amoh (9) battles for the ball Friday’s season finale against Tulsa at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 14. In front of a sellout crowd of 5,500 fans, visiting Tulsa earned a 5-2 victory. The Athletic finished their fifth season in USL Championship with a record of 4-24-6. (Photo courtesy Hartford Athletic)

Monday, Oct. 16
BOYS SOCCER
Bethel 2, Canton 1
Lewis Mills 1, Berlin 1, tie
GIRLS SOCCER
Berlin 3, Lewis Mills 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Farmington 3, NW Catholic 1
Granby 2, Simsbury 1
Conard 5, Lewis Mills 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Southington
Conard 3, Simsbury 1
Lewis Mills 3, Maloney 1
Granby 3, Torrington 1
Farmington at NW Catholic
Bolton 3, East Granby 0

State top 10 polls

FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 5, Oct. 16, 2023

School Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. Greenwich (24) 5-0 776 1 LL
2. West Haven 5-0 706 2 LL
3. Cheshire (1) 6-0 668 3 MM
4. Maloney 4-1 618 4 L
5. Newtown 5-0 529 5 L
6. New Canaan 4-1 481 6 L
7. Staples 4-1 469 7 LL
8. Ansonia (1) 5-0 356 8 S
9. Bloomfield 4-0 305 10 S
10. Darien 4-1 267 9 L
Others receiving votes: Windsor (4-1) 243; North Haven (4-1) 239; Shelton (4-2) 219; Naugatuck (5-0) 151; Masuk (4-1) 128; Hand (5-1) 123; Wilton (4-1) 86; Hall (4-1) 46; Berlin (4-1) 45; Rockville (4-0) 45; Southington (3-2) 45; St. Joseph (3-2) 23; Oxford (5-0) 16; Stonington (5-0) 14; Cromwell/Portland (4-1) 9; Fairfield Ludlowe (4-1) 8; Fitch (4-1) 8; Pomperaug (4-1) 7.
The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin.

 

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 6, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

School Rec. Pts. LW Class
1. Greenwich (11) 5-0 386 1 LL
2. West Haven (1) 5-0 350 2 LL
3. Cheshire (1) 6-0 320 3 MM
4. Maloney 4-1 292 4 L
5. Newtown 5-0 247 5 LL
6. Staples 4-1 231 6 LL
7. New Canaan 4-1 229 7 L
8. Bloomfield 4-0 220 8 S
9. North Haven 4-1 205 9 MM
10. Ansonia 5-0 172 10 S
Also receiving votes: Naugatuck (5-0), 119 points; Shelton (4-2), 111; Masuk (4-1), 92; Wilton (4-1), 90; Windsor (4-1), 82; Darien (4-1), 71; Hall (4-1), 30; Hand (5-1), 18; Tie, Berlin (4-1) and Notre Dame-Fairfield (5-0), 14; Southington (3-2), 8; Tie, Rockville (4-0) and St. Joseph (3-2), 7.
Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

 

Upcoming events

 

Tuesday, Oct 17
BOYS SOCCER
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at South Windsor, 4:15 p.m.
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Farmington, Lewis Mills, Simsbury at CCC championships at Wickham Park, 3 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hall, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at NW Catholic, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18
GIRLS SOCCER
Rockville at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at Ellington, 6:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championships at Bolton, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19
FOOTBALL
Simsbury at Conard, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Tolland, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Simsbury at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Canton at Simsbury, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Enfield at Avon, 6:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Farmington, Simsbury, Lewis Mills at CCC Fall Championships at Stanley Golf Course (New Britain, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 20
FOOTBALL
Farmington at Avon, 7:30 p.m.
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton at East Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21
BOYS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stafford at Canton, 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon at Stonington, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

