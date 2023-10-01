Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 2-8, 2023

Runners from Canton and Ellington race away from the start in a recent NCCC meet in Ellington. The Purple Knights won the boys meet, 16-41 and the girls race, 15-50. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

Monday, October 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
Valley Regional at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Somers/Rockville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at East Catholic, 5;45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury, 11 a.m

Tuesday, Oct. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hartford Public, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, NW Catholic at Hall, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Southington at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 5: Connecticut at New York, if necessary

Wednesday, Oct. 4
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coventry at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Somers at Rockville, 4 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Wethersfield at Conard (Rockledge), 3 p.m,

Friday, Oct. 6
FOOTBALL
Avon at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
East Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
South Windsor at Farmington, 6 p.m.
North Branford at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.
Canton at Hall, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL
East Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Enfield, 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton at Wickham Park Invitational, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Connecticut at Rice, 5 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Louisville City at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.


Previous Fall 2023 results
Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023
Sept. 18-24, 2023
Sept. 11-17, 2023 
August 29-Sept. 10, 2023

Previous Summer 2023 results
August 7-27, 2023
July 24-August 6, 2023
July 10-23, 2023
July 3-9, 2023
June 26-July 2, 2023
June 19-25, 2023
June 12-18, 2023

Previous Spring 2023 results
June 5-11, 2023
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results