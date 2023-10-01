Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 2-8, 2023

Monday, October 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.
Valley Regional at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Somers/Rockville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at East Catholic, 5;45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury, 11 a.m
Tuesday, Oct. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Canton at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Hartford Public, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, NW Catholic at Hall, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Southington at Avon, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA semifinals
Game 5: Connecticut at New York, if necessary
Wednesday, Oct. 4
FIELD HOCKEY
Suffield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coventry at Canton, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton, Somers at Rockville, 4 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Avon, Wethersfield at Conard (Rockledge), 3 p.m,
Friday, Oct. 6
FOOTBALL
Avon at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
East Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
South Windsor at Farmington, 6 p.m.
North Branford at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.
Canton at Hall, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
FOOTBALL
East Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon
BOYS SOCCER
Avon at Enfield, 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Canton at Wickham Park Invitational, noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Connecticut at Rice, 5 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Louisville City at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
