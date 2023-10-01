Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 2-8, 2023

Monday, October 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon (Fisher Meadows), 3:45 p.m.

Valley Regional at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Somers/Rockville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at East Catholic, 5;45 p.m.

Canton at Suffield, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Avon Invitational at Hop Meadow CC, Simsbury, 11 a.m

Tuesday, Oct. 3

BOYS SOCCER

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Windsor Locks at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Canton at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Hartford Public, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, NW Catholic at Hall, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Southington at Avon, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA semifinals

Game 5: Connecticut at New York, if necessary

Wednesday, Oct. 4

FIELD HOCKEY

Suffield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coventry at Canton, 5:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton, Somers at Rockville, 4 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Coventry, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bristol Eastern at Avon, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Avon, Wethersfield at Conard (Rockledge), 3 p.m,

Friday, Oct. 6

FOOTBALL

Avon at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

East Hartford at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

South Windsor at Farmington, 6 p.m.

North Branford at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coventry at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.

Canton at Hall, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

FOOTBALL

East Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Avon at Enfield, 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton at Wickham Park Invitational, noon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Connecticut at Rice, 5 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Louisville City at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.



