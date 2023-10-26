Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 23-29, 2023

Thursday, Oct. 26

FOOTBALL

Central Connecticut Conference

Platt 21, South Windsor 19

(3) Maloney 41, Hall 17

Pequot Conference

Ellington 31, Stafford/Somers/East Windsor 6

BOYS SOCCER

Lewis Mills 2, Farmington 1

Avon 2, Farmington 0

Simsbury 1, Glastonbury 1, tie

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 1, Farmington 1, tie

Lewis Mills 6, Middletown 2

Simsbury 1, Glastonbury 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 4, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0

Thomaston 2, Granby 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HMTCA at Canton

Bristol Eastern 3, Lewis Mills 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14)

Granby 3, East Granby 0

Simsbury 3, Suffield 1

Farmington at Cheshire

GIRLS SWIMMING

St. Paul/Lewis Mills at Plainville



BOYS SOCCER

Avon 2, Farmington 0

At Farmington

Avon (5-9-1) 1 1 — 2

Farmington (7-5-4) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Trevor Moretti (A), Lebron Reiser (A); Assists: Diego Garza (A), Marcelo Razuri (A); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 14, Dante Fierro (F) 3; Shots: Farmington 18-10, Corner kicks: Farmington 7-4

Wednesday, Oct. 25

BOYS SOCCER

Somers 3, East Granby 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Somers , East Granby 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Bristol Eastern 0 (30-28, 25-21, 25-17)

Tuesday, Oct. 24

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 5, New Britain 0

Simsbury 7, Manchester 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 3, Newington 0

Canton 1, Stafford 0

Hall 6, Simsbury 0

Suffield 3, Granby 2

Farmington 5, Lewis Mills 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canton 3, East Granby 0

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division I Fall Championships: Fairfield Prep 287, Glastonbury 295, Conard 306. Winner: Will Gregware, Conard

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division I Fall Championships

At New Britain

Team results — 1. Fairfield Prep, 287; 2. Glastonbury, 295; 3. Conard-West Hartford, 306; 4. Greenwich, 308; 5. Westhill-Stamford, 311; 6 (tie) Simsbury and New Canaan, 313; 8. (tie) Fairfield Warde and Farmington, 316; 10 (tie) Trumbull, Darien and Staples-Westport, 320; 13. Newington, 325; 14. Newtown, 329; 15. Fairfield Ludlowe, 330.

Top 10 individual results: Will Gregware (Conard), 68 at Stanley Golf Course, par 71; Rob Rosati (Fairfield Prep), 68; Caden Piselli (Fairfield Prep), 68; Caleb Smith (Farmington), 70; Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury), 70; John Cassella (Fairfield Warde), 70; Derek Thomas (Glastonbury), 72; Harrison Browne (Staples), 72; Alex Enslein (Greenwich), 72; Freddie Wright (Hall), 73; Michael Litke (Glastonbury), 73; Parker Shen (Simsbury), 74.

Monday, Oct. 23

BOYS SOCCER

Conard 3, Avon 2

Simsbury 6, Bristol Central 2

Granby 3, Coginchaug 0

Lewis Mills 2, Enfield 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Simsbury 3, Southington 1

Rocky Hill 1, Farmington 0

Granby 7, Coginchaug 0

Lewis Mills 5, Conard 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Canton 2, Conard 1

Lewis Mills 1, Northwestern 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Farmington 3, Avon 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12)

Lewis Mills 3, Middletown 2 (17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 17-15)

Simsbury 3, Glastonbury 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-21)

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Fall Div. II championships: 1. Pomperaug 334, 2. St. Joseph 335, 3. Berlin 337. Winner: Cole Banning (NWC) 75

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Fall Division II championships

At Bristol

Team results – 1. Pomperaug 334, 2. St. Joseph 335, 3. Berlin 337, 4. Immaculate 338, 5. NW Catholic 339, 6. Wilton 343, 7. Lewis Mills 356, 8. Wethersfield 349, 9. Avon and Joel Barlow 350

Top 10 individuals – 1. Cole Banning, NW Catholic 75 at Chippanee Golf Club, par 70, 2. Kyle Bisceglia, Pomperaug and Aidan Carrano, Lewis Mills 77, 4. Tyson Asadourian, Rocky Hill and Tyler O’Connor, Brookfield 78; 6. Brennan Meyers, Berlin 79, 7. Jake Null, Pomperaug, Oskar Drabczynski, Joel Barlow and Kyle DeGross, Berlin

Avon golfers: Blake Barrett 83, Shaiyan Shah 85, Rob Blackwell 89, Niki Buerkler 93, Declan Mahoney 100

Lewis Mills golfers: Aidan Carrano 77, Max Dinunzio 85, Eli Pelletier 88, Brett Harding 96, Tristan Mooney 98

Upcoming events



Friday, Oct. 27

FOOTBALL

Avon at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

CREC co-op at Granby/Canton at Canton HS, 6:30 p.m.

Southington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

NW Catholic at Avon 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon at NW Catholic, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

FOOTBALL

Bloomfield at Lewis Mills, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Bristol Central at Avon, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon, Canton, Lewis Mills, Simsbury, Farmington, East Granby at CIAC championships at Wickham Park, Manchester

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UConn at Tennessee, noon

RUNNING

Trick or Trot Road Race in Collinsville, 8:30 p.m.

State top 10 polls

FIELD HOCKEY

The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.

Week 6, Oct. 23, 2023

Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (7) 15-1 140 1 L 2. Hand 15-0 114 3 M 3. Staples 14-1-0-1 106 2 L 4. North Branford 15-0 88 4 S 5. Ridgefield 12-2-0-1 79 5 L 6. Glastonbury 11-2 61 7 L 7. Wilton 11-4 58 9 L 8. Canton 13-0 47 6 S 9. Pomperaug 11-1-1-1 39 8 M 10. Greenwich 11-3-0-2 34 10 L Also receiving votes: Guilford (12-3) 27, Norwalk (11-5) 20, Weston (12-2-2) 8, Immaculate (13-2-0-1) and Shepaug (13-2) 6 Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk

FOOTBALL

The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Week 7, Oct. 23, 2023

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (23) 6-0 742 1 LL 2. Cheshire (1) 6-0 682 3 MM 3. Maloney 5-1 630 4 L 4. Newtown 6-0 535 5 L 5. New Canaan 5-1 496 6 L 6. North Haven 5-1 463 nr MM 7. West Haven 5-1 457 2 LL 8. Staples 5-1 435 7 LL 9. Ansonia (1) 6-0 321 8 S 10. Blooomfield 5-0 295 9 S Others receiving votes: Darien (5-1) 253; Windsor (5-1) 253; Shelton (4-2) 189; Naugatuck (6-0) 142; Masuk (5-1) 124; Hand (5-1) 91; Wilton (4-2) 59; Berlin (5-1) 49; Southington (4-2) 40; Hall (5-1) 39; Oxford (6-0) 23; Stonington (6-0) 21; Cromwell/Portland (5-1) 8; Fitch (5-1) 8; Notre Dame-Fairfield (6-0) 8; St. Joseph (4-2) 8. The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin. Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.

The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:

Week 7, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. Greenwich (12) 6-0 388 1 LL 2. Cheshire (1) 6-0 344 3 MM 3. Maloney 5-1 306 4 L 4. North Haven 5-1 290 9 MM 5. Newtown 6-0 249 5 L 6. New Canaan 5-1 241 7 L 7. Staples 5-1 235 6 LL 8. Bloomfield 5-0 224 8 S 9. West Haven 5-1 210 2 LL 10. Ansonia 6-0 162 10 S Also receiving votes: Naugatuck (6-0), 123 points; Shelton (4-2), 113; Masuk (5-1), 94; Windsor (5-1), 83; Wilton (4-2), 66; Darien (5-1), 60; Hall (5-1), 37; Hand (5-1), 27; Notre Dame-Ffld. (6-0), 23; Southington (4-2), 19; Berlin (5-1), 14; St. Joseph (4-2), 7. Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.

GIRLS SOCCER

October 24, 2023

Class LL/L

Top 10 poll – 1. St. Joseph (10) 118, 2. Staples 102, 3. Mercy (2) 99, 4. Notre Dame-Fairfield 69, 5. Greenwich 65, 6. Ridgefield 61, 7. Sacred Heart Academy 37, 8. Fairfield Ludlowe 33, 9. NW Catholic 30, 10. Trumbull 12

Others receiving votes: Cheshire 9, Bethel 8, Brookfield 7, Simsbury 6, Berlin 4.

Coaches voting: Barry Beattie, Staples; Tom Cunningham, Seymour; Iain Golding, Ridgefield; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Jen Kohut, Branford; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Jack Nogueira, St. Joseph; Barry O’Reilly, Brookfield; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Kim Rasmussen, Fairfield Warde.

Class M/S

Top 10 – 1. Suffield (12) 120, 2. Woodland 94, 3. Waterford 89, 4. Morgan 85, 5. Thomaston 54, 6. Lewis Mills 53, 7. Weston 51, 8. Hand 46, 9. Granby 34, 10. Watertown 28

Others receiving votes: Canton 4, RHAM 2.

Coaches voting: Barry Beattie, Staples; Tom Cunningham, Seymour; Iain Golding, Ridgefield; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Jen Kohut, Branford; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Jack Nogueira, St. Joseph; Barry O’Reilly, Brookfield; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Kim Rasmussen, Fairfield Warde.

