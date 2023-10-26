Weekly scoreboard: Oct. 23-29, 2023

Thursday, Oct. 26
FOOTBALL
Central Connecticut Conference
Platt 21, South Windsor 19
(3) Maloney 41, Hall 17
Pequot Conference
Ellington 31, Stafford/Somers/East Windsor 6
BOYS SOCCER
Lewis Mills 2, Farmington 1
Avon 2, Farmington 0
Simsbury 1, Glastonbury 1, tie
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 1, Farmington 1, tie
Lewis Mills 6, Middletown 2
Simsbury 1, Glastonbury 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 4, Westbrook/Old Lyme 0
Thomaston 2, Granby 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
HMTCA at Canton
Bristol Eastern 3, Lewis Mills 1 (25-13, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14)
Granby 3, East Granby 0
Simsbury 3, Suffield 1
Farmington at Cheshire
GIRLS SWIMMING
St. Paul/Lewis Mills at Plainville
BOYS SOCCER
Avon 2, Farmington 0
At Farmington
Avon (5-9-1) 1 1 — 2
Farmington (7-5-4) 0 0 — 0
Goals: Trevor Moretti (A), Lebron Reiser (A); Assists: Diego Garza (A), Marcelo Razuri (A); Saves: Buster Akers (A) 14, Dante Fierro (F) 3; Shots: Farmington 18-10, Corner kicks: Farmington 7-4
Wednesday, Oct. 25
BOYS SOCCER
Somers 3, East Granby 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Somers , East Granby 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon 3, Bristol Eastern 0 (30-28, 25-21, 25-17)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
GIRLS SOCCER
Avon 5, New Britain 0
Simsbury 7, Manchester 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Avon 3, Newington 0
Canton 1, Stafford 0
Hall 6, Simsbury 0
Suffield 3, Granby 2
Farmington 5, Lewis Mills 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canton 3, East Granby 0
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Division I Fall Championships: Fairfield Prep 287, Glastonbury 295, Conard 306. Winner: Will Gregware, Conard
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Division I Fall Championships
At New Britain
Team results — 1. Fairfield Prep, 287; 2. Glastonbury, 295; 3. Conard-West Hartford, 306; 4. Greenwich, 308; 5. Westhill-Stamford, 311; 6 (tie) Simsbury and New Canaan, 313; 8. (tie) Fairfield Warde and Farmington, 316; 10 (tie) Trumbull, Darien and Staples-Westport, 320; 13. Newington, 325; 14. Newtown, 329; 15. Fairfield Ludlowe, 330.
Top 10 individual results: Will Gregware (Conard), 68 at Stanley Golf Course, par 71; Rob Rosati (Fairfield Prep), 68; Caden Piselli (Fairfield Prep), 68; Caleb Smith (Farmington), 70; Gavin Kvadus (Glastonbury), 70; John Cassella (Fairfield Warde), 70; Derek Thomas (Glastonbury), 72; Harrison Browne (Staples), 72; Alex Enslein (Greenwich), 72; Freddie Wright (Hall), 73; Michael Litke (Glastonbury), 73; Parker Shen (Simsbury), 74.
Monday, Oct. 23
BOYS SOCCER
Conard 3, Avon 2
Simsbury 6, Bristol Central 2
Granby 3, Coginchaug 0
Lewis Mills 2, Enfield 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Simsbury 3, Southington 1
Rocky Hill 1, Farmington 0
Granby 7, Coginchaug 0
Lewis Mills 5, Conard 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Canton 2, Conard 1
Lewis Mills 1, Northwestern 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, Avon 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-12)
Lewis Mills 3, Middletown 2 (17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 17-15)
Simsbury 3, Glastonbury 0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-21)
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Fall Div. II championships: 1. Pomperaug 334, 2. St. Joseph 335, 3. Berlin 337. Winner: Cole Banning (NWC) 75
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Fall Division II championships
At Bristol
Team results – 1. Pomperaug 334, 2. St. Joseph 335, 3. Berlin 337, 4. Immaculate 338, 5. NW Catholic 339, 6. Wilton 343, 7. Lewis Mills 356, 8. Wethersfield 349, 9. Avon and Joel Barlow 350
Top 10 individuals – 1. Cole Banning, NW Catholic 75 at Chippanee Golf Club, par 70, 2. Kyle Bisceglia, Pomperaug and Aidan Carrano, Lewis Mills 77, 4. Tyson Asadourian, Rocky Hill and Tyler O’Connor, Brookfield 78; 6. Brennan Meyers, Berlin 79, 7. Jake Null, Pomperaug, Oskar Drabczynski, Joel Barlow and Kyle DeGross, Berlin
Avon golfers: Blake Barrett 83, Shaiyan Shah 85, Rob Blackwell 89, Niki Buerkler 93, Declan Mahoney 100
Lewis Mills golfers: Aidan Carrano 77, Max Dinunzio 85, Eli Pelletier 88, Brett Harding 96, Tristan Mooney 98
Upcoming events
Friday, Oct. 27
FOOTBALL
Avon at Rocky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
CREC co-op at Granby/Canton at Canton HS, 6:30 p.m.
Southington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Canton at Suffield, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
NW Catholic at Avon 6 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Avon at NW Catholic, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28
FOOTBALL
Bloomfield at Lewis Mills, noon
BOYS SOCCER
Bristol Central at Avon, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Avon, Canton, Lewis Mills, Simsbury, Farmington, East Granby at CIAC championships at Wickham Park, Manchester
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UConn at Tennessee, noon
RUNNING
Trick or Trot Road Race in Collinsville, 8:30 p.m.
State top 10 polls
FIELD HOCKEY
The state coaches top 10 field hockey poll as voted by coaches from around the state. First place votes in parentheses. Compiled by Westbrook/Old Lyme coach Janet Dickey.
Week 6, Oct. 23, 2023
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (7)
|15-1
|140
|1
|L
|2. Hand
|15-0
|114
|3
|M
|3. Staples
|14-1-0-1
|106
|2
|L
|4. North Branford
|15-0
|88
|4
|S
|5. Ridgefield
|12-2-0-1
|79
|5
|L
|6. Glastonbury
|11-2
|61
|7
|L
|7. Wilton
|11-4
|58
|9
|L
|8. Canton
|13-0
|47
|6
|S
|9. Pomperaug
|11-1-1-1
|39
|8
|M
|10. Greenwich
|11-3-0-2
|34
|10
|L
|Also receiving votes: Guilford (12-3) 27, Norwalk (11-5) 20, Weston (12-2-2) 8, Immaculate (13-2-0-1) and Shepaug (13-2) 6
|Coaches Voting: Matt Ariniello Immaculate, Margaret Bristol Canton, Janet Dickey Westbrook, Dawn Hough New Milford, Kitty Palmer Guilford, Maureen Perkins Glastonbury, Kyle Seaburg Norwalk
FOOTBALL
The GameTimeCT Top 10 high school football poll as voted by sportwriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Week 7, Oct. 23, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (23)
|6-0
|742
|1
|LL
|2. Cheshire (1)
|6-0
|682
|3
|MM
|3. Maloney
|5-1
|630
|4
|L
|4. Newtown
|6-0
|535
|5
|L
|5. New Canaan
|5-1
|496
|6
|L
|6. North Haven
|5-1
|463
|nr
|MM
|7. West Haven
|5-1
|457
|2
|LL
|8. Staples
|5-1
|435
|7
|LL
|9. Ansonia (1)
|6-0
|321
|8
|S
|10. Blooomfield
|5-0
|295
|9
|S
|Others receiving votes: Darien (5-1) 253; Windsor (5-1) 253; Shelton (4-2) 189; Naugatuck (6-0) 142; Masuk (5-1) 124; Hand (5-1) 91; Wilton (4-2) 59; Berlin (5-1) 49; Southington (4-2) 40; Hall (5-1) 39; Oxford (6-0) 23; Stonington (6-0) 21; Cromwell/Portland (5-1) 8; Fitch (5-1) 8; Notre Dame-Fairfield (6-0) 8; St. Joseph (4-2) 8.
|The following voted: Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Nkwa Asonye, WFSB-3; Serenity Bishop, Bristol Press; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Justin DeVellis, News 12 Connecticut; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Michael Fornabaio, GameTimeCT; Rob Gullo, New Britain Herald; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Jonah Karp, Fox61; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Myer Lee, GameTimeCT; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Joe Morelli, GameTimeCT; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, GameTimeCT correspondent; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin. Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.
The Hartford Courant’s top 10 high school football poll as voted by state coaches. First place points in parentheses, record through Saturday, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis and CIAC classification:
Week 7, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Greenwich (12)
|6-0
|388
|1
|LL
|2. Cheshire (1)
|6-0
|344
|3
|MM
|3. Maloney
|5-1
|306
|4
|L
|4. North Haven
|5-1
|290
|9
|MM
|5. Newtown
|6-0
|249
|5
|L
|6. New Canaan
|5-1
|241
|7
|L
|7. Staples
|5-1
|235
|6
|LL
|8. Bloomfield
|5-0
|224
|8
|S
|9. West Haven
|5-1
|210
|2
|LL
|10. Ansonia
|6-0
|162
|10
|S
|Also receiving votes: Naugatuck (6-0), 123 points; Shelton (4-2), 113; Masuk (5-1), 94; Windsor (5-1), 83; Wilton (4-2), 66; Darien (5-1), 60; Hall (5-1), 37; Hand (5-1), 27; Notre Dame-Ffld. (6-0), 23; Southington (4-2), 19; Berlin (5-1), 14; St. Joseph (4-2), 7.
|Voters: Tom Brockett; Ansonia; Craig Bruno; Amity; Joe Della Vecchia; St. Joseph; Mike Drury; Southington; Mike Ellis; Fitch; Rob Fleeting; Windsor; Tanner Grove; Montville; Andy Guyon; Xavier; Joe Lato; Woodland; Brian Mazzone; Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller; Brookfield; Marce Petroccio; Trumbull; Nathan Tyler, Stratford.
GIRLS SOCCER
October 24, 2023
Class LL/L
Top 10 poll – 1. St. Joseph (10) 118, 2. Staples 102, 3. Mercy (2) 99, 4. Notre Dame-Fairfield 69, 5. Greenwich 65, 6. Ridgefield 61, 7. Sacred Heart Academy 37, 8. Fairfield Ludlowe 33, 9. NW Catholic 30, 10. Trumbull 12
Others receiving votes: Cheshire 9, Bethel 8, Brookfield 7, Simsbury 6, Berlin 4.
Coaches voting: Barry Beattie, Staples; Tom Cunningham, Seymour; Iain Golding, Ridgefield; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Jen Kohut, Branford; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Jack Nogueira, St. Joseph; Barry O’Reilly, Brookfield; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Kim Rasmussen, Fairfield Warde.
Class M/S
Top 10 – 1. Suffield (12) 120, 2. Woodland 94, 3. Waterford 89, 4. Morgan 85, 5. Thomaston 54, 6. Lewis Mills 53, 7. Weston 51, 8. Hand 46, 9. Granby 34, 10. Watertown 28
Others receiving votes: Canton 4, RHAM 2.
Coaches voting: Barry Beattie, Staples; Tom Cunningham, Seymour; Iain Golding, Ridgefield; Marcus Harley, Mercy; Jen Kohut, Branford; Mark Landers, Glastonbury; Mark Morello, Lyman Memorial; Jack Nogueira, St. Joseph; Barry O’Reilly, Brookfield; Gustavo Reaes, Weston; Rachel Redding, East Lyme; Kim Rasmussen, Fairfield Warde.
